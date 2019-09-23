After what could be Roanoke's 59th 90+ day of 2019 on this autumnal equinox Monday -- tying the year for 8th with 1941 for number of 90+ days -- we will get a short-lived respite from the worst of the lingering heat, but there is little indication of any cure for the overall hot, dry conditions we have been experiencing, even into the first few days of October.
A cold front moving across the region late on this Monday will help curb the heat a couple of days. We'll see highs back closer to 80 than 90, and some lows in the 50s on Wednesday morning, maybe even a few 40s in outlying valleys. But this will actually be only normal to slightly above normal temperatures for late September.
Beyond this, strong high pressure building in aloft over much of the central and eastern U.S. will assure that warmer than normal temperatures and close to completely dry conditions will continue through the remainder of September and probably several days deep into October, too. Most days in that stretch will see highs in the 80s but some lower 90s are possible at times in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east.
About the only hope to break through with significant rain in this period would be a tropical system. It is possible that the high building to the north of Tropical Storm Karen, now in the eastern Caribbean, will eventually force it westward toward the United States by next week. Certainly that's too far out for any detail on track or intensity, but something to keep in the back of your heads if you have coastal travel planned in the first week of October, and also for some outside chance that it could spray much-needed rain on our region. I don't wish hurricanes onto coastal areas just so we can get rain, but if it does end up affecting the U.S. way down the road (hopefully as something less than a hurricane), we might as well get some benefit from it. This is all still very speculative, anyway.
Another thing to keep an eye on is that as summerlike conditions continue over much of the central and eastern U.S., outright winter will be pooling on the western side of the continent. There will probably some extremely cold temperatures, relative to the season, and some fairly large snow events in parts of the Rockies and other areas of the western U.S. and western Canada in the days ahead.
If the high pressure breaks down in early to mid October, it would not be surprising if this cold air rushed at us like a dam breaking. Do not be lulled to sleep by extremely warm temperatures thinking a frost or freeze situation is necessarily many weeks distant, we could literally go from flirting with 90 to frost advisories and mountain snow showers in just a few days if this dam-break occurs. I see little indication this would help with our dryness concerns, as dry northwest flow would replace hot, dry stagnant high pressure systems, with gusty cold fronts that could flame wildfires -- and, as I mentioned, it is highly speculative, weeks down the road if it happens at all. We could just as easily hang onto warm, dry conditions through most of October.
Summer can't last forever, but it has every intention of hanging around into at least the first part of October, if not longer.
