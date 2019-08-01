A severe thunderstorm originating near Bent and Poor mountains moved northeast into the Roanoke Valley on Thursday afternoon, dropping unusually large hailstones on parts of southwest Roanoke County and southwest Roanoke city.
There have been numerous reports of hail ranging from the size of nickels to as large as golfballs, many of them jagged and capable of damaging roofs and vehicles. It may be some time before the total bill is known on that damage.
The storm continued across Roanoke before dissipating just north of downtown, only a few small hailstones noted in the central core of the city. A new storm fired up shortly afterward over the northwest part of the city and in the adjacent county, near the airport and Hollins area.
Additional storms are continuing to develop where instability remains from daytime heating, with heavy downpours, damaging winds and hail possible in the strongest storms. Other locations outside the storms may see little or no rain.