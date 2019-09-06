The eye of Hurricane Dorian has moved over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, on this Friday morning, continuing the legacy of destruction Dorian has had as a Category 4 and 5 storm in the Bahamas, its long battering of the U.S. Coast from Florida to the Carolinas passing just offshore as a Category 2-3 storm, and ongoing significant wind and flooding on much of the Outer Banks. (One resident described it as "the worst most of us have seen" on Ocracoke Island.)
Dorian's northeastward movement will now carry it away from the U.S., though heavy squalls and storm surge will affect the Hampton Roads areas of Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula, later even raking Cape Cod in Massachusetts, and it's possible the storm may have yet another landfall in Nova Scotia over the weekend. It's a safe bet that Dorian's name will be retired from use, never to be placed on another tropical cyclone.
In Southwest Virginia, Dorian has only brought two evenings of spectacular sunsets and some 20-30 mph gusts at times, mainly to higher elevations. And that's all it will bring.
Prospects for getting needed rain from another source any time soon are not good.
Broad high pressure is settling over much of the continental United States for the next several days, perhaps two weeks or more. which will mean warm to hot days and very few opportunities for soaking-rain storm systems or pumpkin-spice-latte-worthy cold fronts.
A fairly weak cold front may sneak in from time to time, with a chance of showers and storms and a slight pullback of temperatures, but generally we're looking at 80s highs, 60s lows, with possibly a couple days here or there topping 90, and little in the way of organized rain as far as the eye can see.
The caveat could be more tropical systems. While we've been watching Dorian, the National Hurricane Center has cycled through the E, F & G names (Gabrielle lingering as a post-tropical cyclone on this Friday morning that may reorganize way out in the Atlantic), with two other systems crossing the Atlantic being monitored. High pressure aloft spreading into the Gulf of Mexico and western Atlantic will be generally conducive for additional tropical development, so we'll keep an eye out for the next storm that could take a very different track both through the ocean and inland than Dorian has.
Many of you are a bit impatient for fall-like weather, but September is quite often an annex of summer rather than the first chapter of autumn.
