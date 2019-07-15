What was briefly Hurricane Barry may have carried its heaviest rain west of New Orleans, but its soggy saga is not over yet, with flooding rain working up the Mississippi River early this coming week.
In Southwest Virginia, we will experience a gradual increase of moisture this week, with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms, partly due to the approach of Barry's remnants. The moisture from Barry will get strung out along a trough of low pressure/weak cold front, with the bulk of it staying west and north of our region, but enough moisture will ride into our region for increased chances of showers and thunderstorms especially by Wednesday and Thursday.
Widespread soaking or flooding rainfall is NOT expected for our region, but there could of course be the locally heavy downpours in the strongest storms.
Highs will continue to be in the lower to mid 90s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east, with mid 80s to near 90 to the west, edging back a little back toward mid week as cloud cover and the number of afternoon showers and storms increase.
But Friday and Saturday, the remnants of Barry will be past, and high pressure aloft will again build overhead. This could lead to our hottest temperatures of the summer so far, with some mid to upper 90s possible in the Roanoke Valley and south/east, and upper 80s-lower 90s in the New River Valley and points west.
The summer of 2019 has been persistently hot -- Roanoke's 27 days at or above 90 ranks sixth, since 1912, for most 90+ days through July 14 -- but it haven't had any really extreme heat yet, with Roanoke's highest being 94 (Sunday and on July 6) and Blacksburg having not hit 90 yet (89 on Sunday and July 2-3). This coming weekend may finally make a run toward 100 for Roanoke (probably not quite getting there) and above 90 for the Blacksburg, with a likelihood of continued above-normal temperatures as we move into late month.