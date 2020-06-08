Rain Map 060920

While the heaviest rain streaks into the north-central U.S. with remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal and another approaching low-pressure system, some showers and storms are also expected across Southwest Virginia with mostly moderate amounts.

 Weather Prediction Center | NOAA

What was Tropical Storm Cristobal is plying northward through the Mississippi River Valley on what may ultimately be most north and west track on record for a Gulf tropical system, as the remnant low crosses Wisconsin, Lake Superior and enters Canada, ultimately merging with a low-pressure system moving in from the west.

That's a very 2020 thing for it to do.

As a result of this unprecedented track, ex-Cristobal will have no direct effect on Southwest Virginia weather. It will have an indirect effect in a couple of ways: (1) its counterclockwise circulation is assisting the clockwise rotation of a high-pressure system moving offshore to rebuild Gulf of Mexico moisture over the Southeast and ultimately into our region; (2) a cold front arriving may push some of Cristobal's remnant moisture our way with an increase of showers and thunderstorms.

We'll see chances of scattered showers and storms by Tuesday afternoon, with afternoon heating well into the 80s to near 90 and terrain effects, and a much better chance by Wednesday as the cold front approaches. This will push through by Thursday morning, leaving us with some dry weather for late week. (You may note the week's rain is on a bit speeded up schedule from what was expected previously).

There is some uncertainty into the late weekend and early next week whether dry weather will continue or a front may become hung up and produce more showers/storms.

The trend over the next couple of weeks is leaning toward cooler and drier than normal weather over much of the eastern U.S. 

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Tags

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Load comments