What was Tropical Storm Cristobal is plying northward through the Mississippi River Valley on what may ultimately be most north and west track on record for a Gulf tropical system, as the remnant low crosses Wisconsin, Lake Superior and enters Canada, ultimately merging with a low-pressure system moving in from the west.
That's a very 2020 thing for it to do.
As a result of this unprecedented track, ex-Cristobal will have no direct effect on Southwest Virginia weather. It will have an indirect effect in a couple of ways: (1) its counterclockwise circulation is assisting the clockwise rotation of a high-pressure system moving offshore to rebuild Gulf of Mexico moisture over the Southeast and ultimately into our region; (2) a cold front arriving may push some of Cristobal's remnant moisture our way with an increase of showers and thunderstorms.
We'll see chances of scattered showers and storms by Tuesday afternoon, with afternoon heating well into the 80s to near 90 and terrain effects, and a much better chance by Wednesday as the cold front approaches. This will push through by Thursday morning, leaving us with some dry weather for late week. (You may note the week's rain is on a bit speeded up schedule from what was expected previously).
There is some uncertainty into the late weekend and early next week whether dry weather will continue or a front may become hung up and produce more showers/storms.
