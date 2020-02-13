This missing-in-action winter is going to peck us on the cheek for a blustery Valentine's Day. Or maybe it's more like a jab to the jaw.
A strong cold front with a punch of actual Arctic air that somehow escaped the iron-clad polar vortex prison circling the North Pole this winter will move through overnight and turn Valentine's Day into the kind of windy, cold day you would mentally associate with mid-February. Highs will struggle to make it 40 -- maybe Roanoke gets their with sunshine -- and lows by Saturday morning will be in the teens to lower 20s.
This may turn into the coldest period of the entire winter in the Northern Plains/Upper Midwest with many below-zero readings. It probably won't be quite as cold as Jan. 20-22 in our neck of the woods, which kept this winter from being the first on record without any sub-20 lows in Roanoke, but it will be genuinely cold, and a bit of a shock to the system after so much 40s-50s stuff.
Some upslope snow showers may blow over from West Virginia tonight and early Friday, but this cold shot will be in and out before the next deep moisture arrives early next week, when we'll be back in the 40s and 50s.
For desperate snow fans, I am going to leave a note containing an ounce of hope on the table.
A similar cold front to this one will move through after next week's rain. The air mass behind it may not be as cold as the one for Friday and Saturday, but it may bring seasonably cold air to a little below normal for a few days late next week into the weekend.
There is some indication on the long-range models that a wave of upper-level energy will move along the southern tier of the U.S. during this colder period. It is possible this may generate some wintry precipitation pretty far south, though of course, that' is far from anything remotely resembling likelihood this far out, and even if it does happen, far from certain where exactly it would develop or what precipitation type it would be.
There continues to be no indication of any kind of truly wintry weather pattern setting up for an extended time, but there may be a short window for something wintry to happen. Late February and early March often seem to have a way of making unorthodox setups or textbook setups with marginal or narrow-window conditions work for snow in our region. Feb. 19, 2012, when the second warmest winter on record in our region was interrupted by a 5-8-inch snow that hit an 18-hour favorable window perfectly, comes to mind.
No promises, but I'll leave that there as something to at least hope for if you are snow-starved, and something to root against if you are quite satisfied with this almost-snowless winter in Southwest Virginia. The odds are still on your side, winter haters, but history shows it is foolish to rule out late-season snow entirely even in a pretty hostile overall pattern.
