The headline "it's really cold in Alaska" would illicit lots of "no duh" shrugs and sighs. But it has been really really cold in Alaska in recent days -- 30 to 50 below zero in some spots -- and will continue to be so for several days ahead. And this is extremely relevant to our weather in Southwest Virginia.
A general rule of thumb is that when it is extremely cold in Alaska, it's mild in the eastern U.S. -- and vice versa, that when it is "mild" in Alaska (20s/30s highs, above-zero or barely below zero lows) it is often colder than normal in the eastern U.S. Teleconnections between atmospheric patterns around the globe make it difficult, though not impossible, for both regions to have similar winter temperature anomalies at the same time.
And that is where we are now. The upper-air flow around the North Pole is tightening -- headed toward what we call the positive phase of the Arctic Oscillation or a strong polar vortex. This may be confusing because of the social media spasms that occur every so often when Arctic air does enter the continental U.S. and we get repeated inaccurate references to the "polar vortex" moving into the U.S. But when the real polar vortex, the one that has been circling the North Pole for millennia, is strong, it means that the coldest core of Arctic air is trapped behind it and not bleeding southward into the U.S. or other mid-latitudes.
One region where extreme Arctic air has been pooling, and will continue to do so, is Alaska. Meanwhile, the absence of Arctic air pushes has allowed milder air to pool over much of the continental U.S., especially the central and eastern U.S. It was the warmest Christmas on record in many Midwest cities. For Southwest Virginia, Christmas was a little cooler than Christmas Eve, with mostly 50s highs, but still above normal, with 60s highs likely the next few days.
We're not totally stuck in a stagnant, warm pattern, though, and may not set any records locally. Cold fronts and low-pressure systems will continue to move eastward across the nation, another arriving with rain in our region over the weekend. But the colder air behind them is not of Arctic origin, and will only take us back to near normal early next week (20s-lower 30s low, 40s highs) before likely rebounding to milder weather again early in the new year.
So does this mean the 2019-20 winter is already dead here? Hardly.
Mild, snowless periods near the holidays were followed by near- or above-normal snowfall in the 2012-13 through 2015-16 winters, locally. Sixty degrees at Christmas in 1965 was followed by the snowiest month in Roanoke's weather history in 1966 (41 inches), the record Christmas high of 68 in 1982 was followed by an epic February snowstorm of more than 18 inches, and there was no snow before Dec. 31 in our snowiest winter on record (62.7 inches) in 1959-60. We're not yet at halftime in winter, which sometimes goes to overtime in March.
Sooner or later, something will happen to disrupt and/or weaken the polar vortex, and start moving the cold core of Arctic air. There are no consensus signals of when this may happen -- almost certainly no earlier than the second week of January. But things will almost certainly not stay as they are now through all of January and February.
If that cold air pours into the central and eastern U.S, we could have a pretty stiff wintry period for a couple or three weeks sometime in mid to late January or February. No guarantees that will happen, or even if it does that it will be snowy here, but it often seems to happen some weeks after a frigid period in Alaska like this one.
Even short of a big Arctic plunge, the movement of Arctic air somewhere farther south and east than where it is centered now could still make it available occasionally for short bursts or pulled into storm systems.
Yes, it is possible that we are on the front end of a mild winter with little snowfall. But a mild holiday period alone is no reason by itself to cancel winter as a whole, as several recent winters have proven.
