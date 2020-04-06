Tuesday severe risk

A broad area of the Ohio Valley extending to the Mid-Atlantic coast -- with Southwest Virginia near the center of it -- has a slight risk of severe storms on Tuesday. Coverage is not expected to be large but some localized spots could see hail or damaging winds in stronger storms.

 Storm Prediction Center | NOAA

April showers bring May flowers. But some also brought lightning strikes and peals of thunder on Monday.

We'll see more of that the next couple of days. As we discussed late last week, this isn't going to be widespread soaking rain. Most of Tuesday and Wednesday will probably even have sunshine. But disturbances, and ultimately a cold front, sliding in from the northwest, combined with that daytime heating into the 70s, enough moisture and some decently strong winds aloft could combine for periods of showers and even some stronger thunderstorms in a few spots.

On Tuesday, some storms will develop in the mountains of Virginia and West Virginia and move southeastward during the day. Later, storms may move in from the Ohio Valley during the evening and overnight. Any of the storms has the potential to be locally severe with hail and damaging winds, but most of the will not be. Most will just be passing April showers with some fireworks. 

There may be additional showers and storms again on Wednesday. Beyond that, we're headed to a late-week cooldown that may bring some frosty temperatures by Saturday morning.

Looking down the road -- much of April is shaping up to be cooler than normal, as many of those hemispheric atmospheric patterns that snow lovers were yearning for in the mild winter show up fashionably late. It appears the core of the cold will be centered in the north-central U.S., so probably not the widespread hard freeze in our region on multiple nights that could kill out fruit trees, but some frosty morning, below-freezing temperatures and maybe even mountain snow showers may yet be in the offing for our region.

