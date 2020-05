Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN TO KEEP THREAT OF FLOODING AROUND... .A SLOW MOVING CLOSED LOW PRESSURE CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE A STRONG SOUTHEAST FLOW OF MOISTURE INTO THE AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS WILL RESULT IN A PROLONGED PERIOD OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * SPRING VALLEY LAKE DAM AND DOWNSTREAM TO BRANDON AVENUE. * CARVINS COVE DAM AND DOWNSTREAM AREAS IN ROANOKE COUNTY, AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE. * A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, ROANOKE. * SPRING VALLEY LAKE DAM IS IN DANGER OF FAILING, IF MORE HEAVY RAIN MOVES IN THIS MORNING, WHICH COULD CAUSE FLOODING IN THE IMMEDIATE AREA, INCLUDING PORTIONS OF CRAVENS CREEK ROAD, LAKE DRIVE, DEYERLE ROAD AND BRANDON AVENUE. THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH IS PRECAUTIONARY. * THE CARVINS COVE DAM OPERATOR REPORTED WATER LEVELS 2 FEET ABOVE THE SPILLWAY. THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH IS PRECAUTIONARY. * THROUGH THIS EVENING PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&