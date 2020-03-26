Friday high temp 032620
Roanoke's first 80-degree day of the year, on average over 112 years of weather records, is March 30.  Friday (March 27) and Sunday (March 29) have a shot at hitting that mark for the first time in 2020, really close to right on time, between cold fronts and rounds of showers.

We have a couple of mostly dry days on this Thursday and Friday if you have need of some socially distant outdoor exercise, with highs in the 60s for Thursday and then surging well into the 70s, possibly hitting 80, on Friday.

A cold front approaching late Friday may kick up some showers and storms late in the afternoon into the evening, but they look to be scattered. With some much warmth preceding the front and some pretty vigorous atmospheric dynamics mostly track well to our north and west, there may be a few thunderstorms, even an outside shot at a locally severe storm, late Friday. 

Saturday is somewhat in question pending the location of a warm front -- a cooler, cloudy, showery day if it's more south, sunnier and warmer if it pulls farther north, or maybe both of those if it moves through about midday. Sunday, however, we'll be behind the warm front, and highs will again climb well into the 70s, possibly hitting 80.

Next week looks to bring cooler and showery weather as a low tracks south of our region. The overall pattern next week looks something like snow fans wanted to see all winter and didn't get with blocking high pressure to the north and a suppressed storm track -- but no real access to Arctic air. 

