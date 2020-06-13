For the third time in less than a month, an upper-level low is going to become cut off from the jet stream over the eastern half of the United States, with significant effects on the weather in Southwest Virginia.
Fortunately, as it appears on this Saturday morning, this one will not have the same total effect as the May 18-22 "raindemic" that dumped widespread 6-12 inches of rain on the Roanoke/New River valleys and Blue Ridge, pushing rivers out of their banks. But rain will not be a stranger to our region from Sunday to at least Thursday, and there is at least some risk of localized flooding.
The "cut-off" low this time will be sinking slowly southward, centered just west of our region on Sunday and Monday and then more over the Carolinas, or possibly right overhead, by the early to middle part of the coming week. We will only be in the prime wet flow from the southeast, off the ocean and over the mountains, for late Sunday into Monday. As the low sinks slowly south, that flow will shift more to the coastal regions of the Carolinas.
But it will be close enough to us for several days for periods of showers to linger as its spin circulates some moisture back our way. There will also be colder air aloft with the upper-level low centered over or just south of us that may provide enough instability for afternoon thunderstorms, even though it will not be exceptionally warm at the surface, with temperatures most days hanging in the 60s and 70s.
The most concentrated, heaviest period of rain is likely to be Sunday night and Monday, gradually tapering to occasional showers and storms after that. Most locations in our region are expected to total 1 to 3 inches of rain over the 5-day period from Sunday to Thursday, but some localized heavier downpours capable of minor flooding are possible. This does not appear likely to be a widespread or major flooding episode developing, with rainfall amounts close to those of May unlikely.
It would only take a little more than the top end of the 1-3 inches to vault 2020 into first place for wettest year to date at Roanoke. Through June 20, 2003 had 32.17 inches of rain, 1998 had 31.53 inches of rain, with 2020 currently sitting third at 28.30 inches even though there are still 7 days left until the 20th. A little less than 4 inches over the next week would put 2020 into the lead. The year that ended up the wettest on record at the end, 2018, was only 18th on the list of 109 years through June 20, with 23.59 inches.
After this upper-level low washes out, wobbles away or gets bumped out to sea, or some combination of those, late in the week, a period of warmer, drier weather is expected to set in for next weekend.
