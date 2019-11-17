Roanoke experienced its fifth coldest first half of November on record, averaging 43.4 degrees, tied with 1995 (which, yes, preceded a cold, very snowy winter, but, by itself, that doesn't prove anything about what may be ahead, other than not every bout of early cold is followed by a mild winter, as some have suggested).
Temperatures are moderating back to near and even slightly above normal this week as an offshore low pulls away and we are in the gap before the next significant system, arriving by the weekend. Other than perhaps some showers with a passing low-pressure trough on Monday night, there likely will be little or no rain through the coming work week.
Mid-November normal temperatures are generally 50s highs, 30s lows in our region, and that's mostly what we'll see, possibly poking into the 60s by late week.
Since October and early November rains broke us out of months of drought, we haven't much rain lately, and we could easily drift back into dryness. However, it appears that will not be the case, with a fairly active pattern setting up as some low-pressure troughs dig into the central and eastern U.S. over the next couple weeks. The first looks poised to bring substantial rain to our region by Saturday.
There may be another similar storm system 3 or 4 days later, into early Thanksgiving week. The pattern isn't suggestive of winter storm threats for our region, but cold air is not terribly far removed, and a "damming" pattern with cold air banked against the mountains timed with the arrival of moisture could conceivably pose some risk. It's worth keeping an eye on, but nothing really obviously wintry on the horizon as of now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.