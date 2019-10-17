Potential Tropical Cyclone 16
National Hurricane Center

The tundra and the tropics are in full battle mode, and our region may reap some more needed rainfall out of the conflict.

Wednesday's cold front has brought much cooler air originating from the far northern latitudes. Some snowflakes fell in higher elevations of the Blue Ridge and in some parts of the New River Valley overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, and  some places will see frost on Friday morning. Much of our region west of Roanoke is under a frost advisory for Friday morning, as lows drop into the 30s. This won't be the widespread growing season-ending killing frost regionwide, but could end the growing season in some locations, especially those that drop below freezing for a couple hours. While some spotty frost is possible even into the Roanoke Valley and isolated areas to the east, Roanoke's more urban core probably bottoms out near 40 and escapes frost this time around.  Saturday morning could be similarly chilly, with more scattered frost.

But the tropics have not lost all influence on our weather. A developing system in the western Gulf of Mexico may soon become Tropical Storm Nestor, and, whether it does or not, it is likely to get ejected northeastward rather rapidly across the Gulf of Mexico and the southeastern U.S. over the weekend. This track will spread moisture over the cooler air in place over our region, and that will likely lead to more rainfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. With the fast speed of the low and the likelihood that its heaviest core will track significantly south of us, this does not appear likely to be a heavy flooding rain, but rather another light to moderate rain that could total 1/4 to 1 inch.

Once this system zips by, there will be a break, with the sun likely popping out by Sunday afternoon into Monday, before an approaching cold front brings yet more showers by Monday night and Tuesday. This could be yet another light to moderate rainfall. Temperatures that could warm into the 70s with the tropical influence Sunday and Monday will cool back down into a 60s highs, 30s-40s lows regime by midweek.

Yet another cold front appears likely to head our way next weekend, with another decent rainfall, and perhaps sharply colder air by the last week of October. These recurring light to moderate rains are much better for climbing out of a drought than getting a flooding downpour all at once, provided they continue at regular intervals every three or four days. It remains to be seen if this pattern will continue long enough to erase all the yellow, beige and orange off the U.S. Drought Monitor map for our region by winter.

Get breaking news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Tags

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Load comments