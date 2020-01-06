UPDATE 8 AM, 1/6/2020: Snow looks to be likely on Tuesday across the Roanoke and New River valleys and nearby areas, especially those to the west and north. The only significant change from below is somewhat later timing and maybe a little slower moving out -- beginning near sunrise and spreading north and east through the morning, continuing into the early/mid afternoon as snow changes to a wintry mix and then possibly to all rain before ending by late afternoon. Some rain or snow showers may occur in the evening, but the bulk of accumulating snow potential will be during the morning to near midday. Most locations appear on track to get an inch or 2, with locally up to 4 mainly north and west of Roanoke. A winter weather advisory has been issued. With precipitation lingering longer, it will not get as warm, only the mid to upper 30s rather than the 40s. After two days of 40s highs/20s lows Wednesday and Thursday, we start warming up for the weekend, likely in the 60s for highs, though there will be periods of rain. END UPDATE
----
A mid-month warm surge is coming, but it's not here yet, and we'll likely deal with what could be the season's most substantial snowfall so far across much of Southwest Virginia on Tuesday morning.
A vigorous shortwave trough of low-pressure aloft will cross our region Tuesday. This will provide sufficient lift and moisture flow for a period of precipitation on Tuesday morning, generally between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Temperatures at the surface and aloft look to be marginally cold enough to support snow at the outset, perhaps becoming a wintry mix or cold rain briefly before ending.
In addition to marginal temperatures, the speed of this system and somewhat limited moisture will keep this from being any kind of really big winter storm for our region. However, its morning timing to maximize what cold air is available could not be more optimum to support a period of snow that might even be able to collect for some accumulation, perhaps even slushily on at least some roadways.
This looks like what I would define as a "minor snow event" which is 0-2 inches, varying some with elevation and any streakiness in snow bands. It may turn a little white in a lot of places and look kinda pretty for a while, with perhaps some scattered road difficulties. It will not be a long-term problematic winter storm, but its arrival near the morning rush hour may create some headaches.
If the track is a little farther south than the model consensus, and the lift, moisture and cold maximize, I could see a widespread 2-4-inch type event as the "high end" potential. On the low side, it's also easy to see this as a wintry mix that barely accumulates in the lower elevations and is mainly an issue for accumulation in higher elevations and locations north and west of Roanoke.
Whatever the case, it should be pretty much over by midday, and the sun may even pop up in the afternoon and push highs into the 40s to melt away most of whatever snow manages to stick. Behind this storm system, we'll see gusty northwest winds return, reinforcing this seasonably cold air mass of 40s highs/20s-lower 30s lows for another couple of days.
By the weekend, it begins to warm up, and gets wet in the process. The mid-month warmup that we've been discussing will not be a steady string of sunny 70-degree days, but rather multiple surges of mostly 50s-60s warmth with a good amount of rain interspersed with them. We probably will get a couple of 70+ days with sunshine in the midst of all that, but don't expect beach weather every day for 7-10 days.
