2020 will quickly get on the scoreboard for rainfall over the next couple of days, as a low-pressure system tracks west of our region, bringing rounds of rainfall as it lifts Gulf of Mexico moisture over us Thursday night through Saturday. Between 3/4 inch and 1 1/2 inches of rain appears to be likely across our region, with some locally heavier amounts.
The passage of a cold front late Saturday will bring gusty westerly to northwesterly winds and dropping temperatures to our region. Mountain snow showers will develop late Saturday into early Sunday as the winds lift Great Lakes moisture up and over the Appalachians -- some snow showers or flurries may blow into the New River and Roanoke valleys, with significant accumulation possible in the higher elevations near the West Virginia line and westward into West Virginia itself.
Next week will bring a few days of colder weather near to slightly below seasonal norms, 40s highs and 20s lows, generally. Around Wednesday, a storm system approaching from the west may offer some potential for snow or mixed precipitation, at least at the outset, as it lifts moisture into lingering cold air. Per typical, it's too far out for details, though my general thought now is that the storm system will track too far north for a widespread winter storm in our region, as downstream blocking high pressure doesn't appear to be sufficient to force it more south. Still, it's worth watching for changes in track and evolution.
Beyond next week's coldish spell, the middle of the month may end up a full-on blast furnace for most of the central and eastern U.S. Just about every conceivable large-scale climatic factor is pointing toward dominant warm high pressure over the eastern half of the nation, jet stream troughing in the West bringing cold and stormy weather, and the core of Arctic air remaining bottled up near the North Pole inside a tightly wound polar vortex.
Several days with 60s highs and maybe some in the 70s appear likely in the Jan 10-20 period or so.
It has often been the case, however, that when the cold air is bottled up in this manner, later shifts in the atmospheric pattern bring it down en masse later in the winter or even early spring. There is no guarantee of that happening, of course, we have had some winters that were pretty much mild all the way through, but declaring the demise of winter based solely on a mid-January warm spell or mild first half of the season is unwise, historically. My lean right now would be toward a 2-or-3-week wintry period, something like February 2015, sometime later this winter. But it will take some big moves on the planetary weather chess board to get there.
