Rinse and repeat. Weekend rains have given way to partly cloudy, breezy and rather cool weather by Monday. The dryness will hold through Tuesday, maybe part of Wednesday, with high temperatures likely topping 70 degrees both days, especially in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east.
But the next vigorous storm system arrives by late Wednesday, and that means rain will pour again, and there may be more storminess with this round than we've seen locally over the past couple of weeks.
With strong low pressure tracking near the Great Lakes, increasingly stiff southerly breezes will sweep in Gulf of Mexico moisture, which will be lifted, condensed and dumped by an approaching cold front. A somewhat atypically suppressed storm track has kept most of the strong to severe storm threats south of us over the past couple of weeks. while our region has mostly been getting showery rain through cooler, more stable air.
This more northerly track of the low, along with the strong wind dynamics from the surface to high aloft, will likely allow more warmth, deeper moisture and at least somewhat more instability than we've seen with the last few systems. This will increase the risk of at least some strong to severe storms in our region by Wednesday evening, or at the least, some rumbles and flashes amid squally rain.
Strong storms or not, heavy rain is very likely, with widespread 1-2 inch amounts and locally more appearing to be in the offing. This will probably be a soaker and possibly a localized flooding risk.
Showers will linger into Thursday as it turns cooler for a couple of days -- 60s highs, 40s lows -- then warms up into the first weekend of May ahead of another possibly shower- or storm-triggering cold front by late weekend or early next week.
We might even see some lower 80s by Sunday. After reaching as high as 86 in a 3-day run of 80+ temperatures in late March, Roanoke has only barely scraped 80 once in April, back on the 7th. May appears ready to resume occasional 80s highs, as it should based on our climate history.
