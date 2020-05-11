Most locations besides the urban floor of the Roanoke Valley dropped to freezing (32 degrees) or below Saturday and/or Sunday mornings. Roanoke's official low of 33 on Sunday morning, while tying a record for the date, leaves the Star City's official last freeze date at March 8, the earliest on record. Unless it gets to freezing on Tuesday morning (which would be the latest on record for Roanoke, a day later than 5/11/1966), this is going to be a peculiar statistical quirk in regional climatic comparison, as Richmond flipped from its earliest to second latest freeze date with a 32 low on Sunday and Lynchburg recorded its coldest May temperature ever at 30 degrees, dating to 1890.
As hinted at, there is another chance of a freezing temperature officially in Roanoke on Tuesday morning (though it probably will be a few degrees above freezing at the airport weather station) and a pretty good chance for more outlying areas, especially west of Roanoke, as the cold air behind the windy cold front that moved through on Monday morning settles in. A freeze warning has been issued along and west of the Blue Ridge.
So protect the tender vegetation one more time -- maybe two more times in some rural valleys or far western fringes of the region.
Wednesday morning will be chilly again, with mid 30s to lower 40s lows likely, but beyond that, the weather pattern is doing a 180-degree turn. High pressure will build over the eastern U.S. by late week, and warm, nearly hot, and sticky conditions will develop in our region by the weekend.
Many locations in our region will exceed 80 degrees by Friday, likely by several degrees in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east, continuing through the weekend. There may even be a shot at a 90-degree reading, in Southside, or perhaps an outside chance even for Roanoke.
While there will be a good amount of sunshine, there will also be some chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with daytime heating and terrain effects, augmented by the approach of a cold front late in the weekend or early next week. With lows only in the 60s, the daily temperature regime will resemble the norms for late June rather than mid-May.
"Blackberry winter" will soon give away to an early taste of summer.
