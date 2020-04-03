Directory
|Business
|Pick-Up
|Delivery
|Address
|Phone
|Website
|Alejandro's Mexican Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|7212 Williamson Rd. Roanoke, VA
|540-904-5825
|alejandrosmexicangrill.com
|Alejandro's Mexican Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|127 Campbell Ave. Roanoke, VA
|540-400-7053
|alejandrosmexicangrill.com
|Alejandro's Mexican Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|1304 W. Main St. Salem, VA
|540-387-1420
|alejandrosmexicangrill.com
|Aly's Italian Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes
|3204 Riner Rd. Christiansburg, VA
|540-381-7800
|alysitalian.com
|Aly's Italian Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes
|6936 Roanoke Rd. Shawsville, VA
|540-268-1200
|alysitalian.com
|Blacksburg True Value Hardware
|Yes
|No
|801 Kabrich St. Blacksburg, VA
|540-552-1221
|truevalue.com
|CoreLife Eatery
|Yes
|Yes
|2243 Franklin Rd. Suite A Roanoke, VA
|540-492-5222
|corelifeeatery.com
|Famous Anthony's
|Yes
|No
|4913 Grandin Rd Roanoke, VA 24018
|540-772-7140
|famousanthonys.com
|Famous Anthony's
|Yes
|No
|1716 W. Main St Salem, VA 24153
|540-389-4502
|famousanthonys.com
|Famous Anthony's
|Yes
|No
|2221 Crystal Spring Ave Roanoke, VA 24014
|540-981-0200
|famousanthonys.com
|Famous Anthony's
|Yes
|No
|3737 Challenger Ave Roanoke, VA 24012
|540-977-2244
|famousanthonys.com
|Famous Anthony's
|Yes
|No
|6499 Williamson Rd Roanoke, VA 24019
|540-362-1400
|famousanthonys.com
|Famous Anthony's
|Yes
|No
|323 Virginia Ave Vinton, VA 24179
|540-343-0200
|famousanthonys.com
|Famous Anthony's
|Yes
|No
|2104 Wards Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502
|434-455-6950
|famousanthonys.com
|Fillin' Station Sports Bar & Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|2217 Williamson Rd. Roanoke, VA
|540-362-2185
|JJ Fashions
|Yes
|No
|4710 Starkey Rd. Roanoke, VA
|540-774-7467
|www.facebook.com/JandJFashionsRoanoke
|Sam's Hot Dog Stand
|Yes
|No
|1715 N. Franklin St. Christiansburg, VA
|540-382-8099
|samshotdogschristiansburg.com
|SB Lawns, LLC
|No
|No
|540-266-2488
|Tropical Smoothie Café
|Yes
|Yes
|703 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke, VA
|540-682-2140
|tropicalsmoothiecafe.com
