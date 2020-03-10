WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told GOP senators Tuesday he wants to dramatically reduce the payroll tax through at least the end of the year, a plan that could deliver a massive — but expensive — boost to many businesses and voters as he heads into his November re-election.
But his proposal was not warmly received by Republicans, and it was also panned by Democrats, leaving policymakers searching for any common ground as the coronavirus’s outbreak continues to take its toll on the economy. One area of consensus, though, could be around the issue of paid sick leave for employees, an idea Democrats support and in which Trump has shown some interest, but in the past the two sides have taken different approaches, and it’s not clear whether an agreement can be reached.
“I don’t think any decision whatsoever has been made,” said Sen. John Neely Kennedy, R-La.
Trump has so far laid out a broad menu of things he wants to do to try to arrest the stock market’s dramatic correction in the past month, but some of the ideas appear slap-dash and not carefully vetted. One senator at the lunch with Trump said the president also floated the idea of allowing Americans to delay filing their tax returns in April, reimbursing people or companies for sick leave, and providing aid to the travel industry. But there were not precise plans on how any of these things would work.
The scramble for policy options is an attempt to address the coronavirus’s economic fallout, which — in Trump’s public statements — has become as high a priority as dealing with the virus’s contagion. Hints of policy progress sent the Dow Jones industrial average markedly higher on Tuesday, as it climbed 1,167 points, or close to 5 percent, regaining some of its steep losses from the day before.
In addition to large tax cuts, Trump talked with Republican senators about what steps they could take to extend emergency aid to U.S. oil and gas companies impacted by the drop in oil prices. He is also seeking to help airlines, cruise companies, and hotels, though he hasn’t said how he would do this or pay for it.
The policy changes could have a giant price tag and it’s unclear what impact they would have on falling stock prices. The payroll cut alone could reduce taxes by around $400 billion through the end of the year. White House officials would not say whether they had any plans to offset those losses. This would lead the budget deficit to grow by around 40 percent.
Democrats, meanwhile, are at work crafting their own proposals, which they say would more squarely address problems caused by the coronavirus. They are working on a plan to offer expanded unemployment insurance for impacted workers and free health tests in legislation they hope can be completed by the end of this week.
The disunity left it uncertain how or whether Congress and the administration will be able to come together on any economic proposal to help boost consumer and investor confidence. A number of economists believe that fallout from the coronavirus could drive the world economy into a recession.
Several major airlines have moved to slash routes, redraw their financial outlooks and even slash executive pay. Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it was cutting international flights by as much as 25 percent and domestic routes by 10 to 15 percent. Airline company stocks have tanked in the past month as many Americans have either cancelled travel plans or refused to book new flights. American Airlines stock price has fallen almost 50 percent since February 12.
A huge contraction in travel and entertainment spending, in part because people and businesses are wary about putting their health at risk, could have spillover effects on a range of other businesses, particularly social venues like restaurants.
Lawmakers in both chambers were uncertain about the path forward.
In the past two days, Trump has taken on a more somber tone in talking about the economic fallout caused by the virus.
“Everybody has to be vigilant and has to be careful. But be calm, it’s really working out and lot of good things are going to happen,” Trump said.
But inside the Senate GOP lunch, according to lawmakers and aides present who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private gathering, Trump faced some skepticism as he pitched a payroll tax cut that could cost hundreds of billions of dollars.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., suggested that any payroll tax cut should be reserved until the situation grew even more dire. But Trump said he wants to do it now, and that if it were up to him it would be permanent, according to people with knowledge of what transpired. The payroll tax funds Social Security benefits, and it is covered with a 6.2 percent tax on employees and a 6.2 percent tax on employers. The last payroll tax cut was just for employees, in 2011 and 2012, and it temporarily lowered the rate to 4.2 percent. Some senators came away with the impression Trump wanted to completely eliminate the payroll tax, permanently. If that happened, it’s unclear how the government would fund Social Security benefits in the future.
