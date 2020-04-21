WASHINGTON — The Senate Intelligence Committee has unanimously endorsed the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia conducted a sweeping campaign to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
The report, based on a three-year investigation, builds on a committee finding nearly two years ago that the January 2017 intelligence community assessment (ICA) on Russia was sound. The spy agencies also found that Russia sought to shake faith in American democracy, denigrate then-candidate Hillary Clinton and boost her rival Donald Trump.
“The committee found no reason to dispute the intelligence community’s conclusions,” Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., said in a statement.
“The ICA correctly found the Russians interfered in our 2016 election to hurt Secretary Clinton and help the candidacy of Donald Trump. Our review of the highly classified ICA and underlying intelligence found that this and other conclusions were well-supported,” Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said.
Significantly, the committee said, “interviews with those who drafted and prepared the ICA affirmed that analysts were under no political pressure to reach specific conclusions.”
The 158-page report redacts many sections, including one on Russian President Vladimir Putin directing “active measures” or covert influence operations. It did note, however, that intelligence officers involved in the ICA said the issue of potential coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign did not arise in their review.
The committee also found that “specific intelligence as well as open source assessments support the assessment that Putin approved and directed aspects of this influence campaign.”
The committee also reviewed the debate over whether to include material from a series of reports compiled by a former British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, that had been shared with the FBI. The so-called Steele dossier has been discredited in part, and Republican allies of the president have portrayed Steele’s reporting as a politically motivated effort to undermine Trump.
The committee noted that all personnel interviewed stated the Steele material “did not in any way inform the analysis in the ICA — including the key judgments — because it was unverified information and had not been disseminated as serialized intelligence reporting.”
One of the ICA’s most important conclusions “was that Russia’s aggressive interference efforts should be considered ‘the new normal,’ “ Burr said. “That warning has been borne out by the events of the last three years, as Russia and its imitators increasingly use information warfare to sow societal chaos and discord. With the 2020 presidential election approaching, it’s more important than ever that we remain vigilant against the threat of interference from hostile foreign actors.”
