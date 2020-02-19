Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on the strength of his performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, has surged nationally and now holds a sizable lead over all of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Former vice president Joe Biden, who led Sanders in a Post-ABC national poll in January, has seen a sharp drop in his support after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses and fifth in the New Hampshire primary. Biden is now in a battle for second place with former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, who won the state-delegate-count battle in the Iowa caucuses and came a close second to Sanders in New Hampshire, is in single digits nationally, roughly even with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., whose surprise third-place finish in New Hampshire further scrambled the Democratic contest.
The poll underscores how quickly support for candidates can change in national polls on the strength of results from individual primaries and caucuses. The findings come on the day of a Democratic debate in Las Vegas that will include Bloomberg on the stage for the first time and represents a high-stakes gamble for all the candidates.
The poll also comes just days ahead of the third contest on the calendar, Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, with the South Carolina primary to follow on Feb. 29. After South Carolina, the campaign goes national, with 14 states holding contests on March 3, Super Tuesday, and crucial primaries in a variety of big states later in the month.
On the basis of the new national poll, Sanders appears well-positioned to accumulate delegates in those states and, possibly, emerge by the end of March with a delegate advantage over his rivals. He is aided in his bid to accumulate more delegates by the fractured support among the more moderate candidates in the field. All are jockeying to become the principal rival to the senator representing Vermont, who has a firm hold on the party’s liberal wing.
The Post-ABC poll shows Sanders, who got more votes in Iowa than any other candidate ahead of his narrow win in New Hampshire, with the support of 32% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning registered voters. That is an increase of nine percentage points since January. He holds double-digit leads among both women and men, as well as among those who say they are certain to vote in their state’s primary or caucuses.
Biden, who was at 32% support in January, has fallen to 16% in the new survey. He faces significant hurdles as he attempts to mount a comeback, with his hopes pinned on success in Nevada and especially South Carolina, where he had long been the favorite of African American voters who make up a hefty majority of the Democratic electorate there.
Bloomberg, who is skipping the first four states but has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into television ads in states with primaries in March, stands at 14%, up from 8% in January. He has only recently begun to receive significant criticism from the other candidates, however.
Warren saw no change in her national support, remaining at 12%. Buttigieg, despite his strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, runs fifth nationally at 8%, ticking up from 5% a month ago. Klobuchar stands at 7% in the new national poll, up from just 3%. Buttigieg and Klobuchar face a similar challenge, which is to appeal to a broader coalition of voters in the coming two early-state contests.
