WASHINGTON — In a closed-door meeting of oil and gas executives this summer in Colorado Springs, Colorado, industry lawyer Mark Barron offered a bold proposal: Energy companies must accept that fossil fuels are helping to drive climate change.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s real, or not real, or what the issues are,” said Barron, who heads the energy litigation arm of Baker Hostetler. “That ship has sailed from a political perspective.”
Barron added that any American younger than 40 had grown up learning that climate change is “an existential crisis that we need to address.”
The recording of the June 24 meeting of the Independent Petroleum Association of America, which was obtained by The Washington Post, highlights a growing schism between the Trump administration and key players in the fossil fuel industry. Even as Trump officials work to repeal federal restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions, some oil and gas executives say they have no choice but to press forward with plans to address climate change.
As world leaders and activists converged in New York City this week for an international climate summit, the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative — whose members account for 30% of global petroleum production — highlighted their investments in technology to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
Last month, three energy giants — BP, Exxon and Shell — said they would continue to cut emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, even though the Environmental Protection Agency announced that the government would no longer require them to do so. The month before, four automakers struck a deal with California pledging to reduce their vehicles’ carbon footprint for the next several years even if the administration eases federal mileage standards.
The burning of petroleum accounted for 45% of the United States’ energy-related carbon emissions last year, according to the Energy Information Administration, while natural gas burning contributed 31%.
Energy executives are well aware the U.S. public sees them as partly to blame for the planet’s warming. A recent Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll found 60% of U.S. adults said that they support raising taxes on companies that burn fossil fuels, even if that may lead to increased electricity and transportation costs. And the survey found 65% of respondents said energy companies were “doing too little” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
For years, the oil and gas industry downplayed the connection between fossil fuel burning and climate change, even as some companies — such as ExxonMobil — researched their role in heating the planet. Today, however, nearly every major fossil fuel company has acknowledged that carbon emissions help drive global warming even as President Donald Trump questions the connection.
“Our position is it’s a very serious issue, that we have an industrial contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, and we’re part of the solution,” said Erik Milito, a vice president at the American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade group. “There’s no denial.”
These groups have pressed to roll back Obama-era rules, however, arguing that they are already doing their part to curb emissions. The IPAA’s members produce 83% of the United States’ oil and 90% of its natural gas, according to spokesman Jeff Eshelman, and 10% of their wells operate on the margins.
