The coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people, brought a huge swath of central China to a standstill and rattled millions around the globe with hints of a pandemic seenin Hollywood fantasies.
But the virus’s destructive potential has overshadowed one encouraging aspect of this outbreak: So far, about 82 percent of the cases — including all 13 in the United States — have been mild, with symptoms that require little or no medical intervention. And that proportion may be an undercount.
Health authorities managing the outbreak are trying to understand what this critical fact portends. Are the 45,000 sick people tallied so far just a portion of a vast reservoir of uncounted victims, some of whom may be spreadingthe disease? And do the mild illnesses reveal characteristics of the virus itself — something that could be useful in crafting a more effective response?
“The fact that there are so many mild cases is a real hallmark of this disease and makes it so different from SARS,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security. “It’s also really challenging. Most of our surveillance is oriented around finding people who require medical intervention.”
For those who study viruses, the large number of mild cases is reason for optimism. “This looks to be a bad, heightened cold — I think that’s a rational way of thinking about it,” said Matthew Frieman, a virologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “Not to diminish its importance — it’s in the middle between SARS and the common cold.”
Though the virus was identified just six weeks ago, some of its characteristics are becoming clear. For the elderly and those with underlying heart disease, diabetes or other conditions, the disease can be quite severe. They are the ones dominating the ranks of the dead, often after pneumonia or other respiratory problems that lead to organ failure.
Others are not suffering nearly as much. Healthy, younger adults seem to do better, and there have been few fatalities among children, for reasons that have caused much speculation among experts.
At a presentation on the disease hosted by the Aspen Institute Tuesday, Nancy Messonnier, an official with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that only a few of the 13 U.S. patients required oxygen during convalescence.
“All the patients in the U.S. haven’t required tons of excessive care and actually, right now, they’re actually all improving,” said Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “Based on the U.S. experience, and based on the experience of other countries outside China, a lot of these patients seem to be doing OK.”
But Messonnier and others are less confident about what that might signify. She noted that the United States set a very low threshold for illness as it began its search for people with the disease among returnees from central China.
“If we hadn’t been looking so hard,” she suggested, “we might not have found them.”
Many experts have said that early phases of outbreaks like this one tend to have a large number of severe cases, as the sickest people flock to hospitals and come to doctors’ attention. And in Wuhan, where the health care system is overwhelmed, people have complained they cannot find a hospital to test them for the virus, let alone treat their symptoms. So patients with milder versions may be at home, uncounted, waiting out the epidemic.
In its latest “situation report,” released Wednesday, the World Health Organization listed 45,171 confirmed cases in 24 countries, just 441 of them outside China. The WHO classified 8,204 of the Chinese cases as severe, meaning virtually all the rest are mild.
