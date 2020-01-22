Morgan Wootten, former DeMatha Catholic High School basketball coach, dies at 88

By the time he retired in 2002, basketball coach Morgan Wootten had won 1,274 games and lost 192.

 Toni L. Sandys | Washington Post News Service

Morgan Wootten, a basketball coach for 46 years at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, who brought his school national recognition and produced dozens of college and professional stars, died Jan. 21 at his home in Hyattsville. He was 88.

The school tweeted news of his death but did not immediately provide additional details.

When he retired in 2002, Wootten had a 1,274-192 record, a winning percentage of .869. In 2000, he became the third high school coach to be inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Wootten’s star players included Adrian Dantley, Kenny Carr, Danny Ferry, Sidney Lowe and Adrian Branch.

