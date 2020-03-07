In hindsight, Joyce Gordon’s calling card was there all along, waiting for her to see it. But hindsight is 20/20, unlike her vision, which was decidedly farsighted.
When Gordon embarked on a career as a commercial pitchwoman in the 1950s, women simply did not wear glasses on television. Instead of reading from a prompter, Gordon memorized her lines.
One day during a rehearsal, an ad agency representative suggested that she put on her spectacles. If the sponsor objected, he promised to smooth things over.
Gordon agreed. She became one of the first women to wear glasses while appearing as herself on TV, upending prevailing notions of feminine beauty and, to judge from her voluminous fan mail, giving other American women the confidence to wear their glasses as they would earrings or any other bauble — in style.
“I know I’m not a glamour girl — most women aren’t,” she told an interviewer in 1961. “But I’m not underrating myself. I’m an attractive, up-to-date young woman — glasses and all.”
Glasses and all, Gordon, who died Feb. 28 in New York City at 90, enjoyed a successful career as a pitchwoman.
She appeared on television programs including “The Jack Paar Show” and “The Price Is Right,” becoming known by the early 1960s as “the girl with the glasses” — a moniker that became obsolete as women, as well as men, accepted that bespectacled was beautiful.
Her claims to fame did not end there, however. Gordon, who also did extensive voice-over work, may well have had one of the most familiar voices in the United States: For years, anyone who misdialed a telephone was greeted by a recording made by Gordon, informing them that they had called the wrong number.
Joyce Gordon was born in Des Moines on March 25, 1929. Her father founded the National Barber and Beauty Manufacturers Association.
She grew up in Chicago and moved to New York at 18 or 19 with the hope of becoming an actress, appearing on radio and television shows including “Studio One,” “Robert Montgomery Presents” and “Search for Tomorrow,” according to SAG-AFTRA, the screen actors’ union.
By her mid-20s, Gordon was working full time in commercials for brands such as Crisco and Duncan Hines. The career move did not displease her.
Unlike acting, commercials allowed her to “be myself and talk to people as I really am,” she wrote in an essay published in TV Week in 1960.
After her ophthalmological coming out, commercial sponsors realized that Gordon’s glasses made her a believable, memorable representative for their products. As she put it, glasses gave her “identity and authority.”
Once, Hugh Downs invited Gordon to appear alongside Hungarian-born actress Eva Gabor in a panel discussion on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” where Downs was Paar’s sidekick.
“To my knowledge this was the first time a commercial spokeswoman had ever been invited to participate as a guest on the show,” Gordon wrote in TV Week. “Eva told me how nice my glasses looked, and Hugh echoed the fact that I was the only commercial spokeswoman on network television to wear them.”
