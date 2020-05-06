Sinclair Broadcast Group will pay a $48 million fine to close three investigations, including one involving the broadcaster’s failed takeover of Tribune Media.
The Federal Communications Commission announced the civil penalty Wednesday, saying it was the largest fine it has leveled at a broadcaster.
Sinclair, a politically conservative company that owns 191 TV stations across the country — including Lynchburg’s WSET_TV (Channel 13) — attempted to merge with Tribune Media in a $3.9 billion deal that fell apart in August 2018 after FCC chairman Ajit Pai raised “serious concerns.” The saga continued with Tribune Media suing Sinclair for $1 billion, claiming breach of contract and “misconduct” on Sinclair’s part. Sinclair then countersued Tribune.
The FCC was investigating Sinclair for its “disclosure of information” to the federal government during its proposed merger with Tribune.
The FCC had raised concerns at the time that Sinclair’s plans to spin off key stations during the merger to avoid reaching the federal cap may have been misleading.
