A Virginia sheriff has apologized to a black pastor who was arrested this month after calling 911 for help when a white family allegedly threatened and assaulted him after trying to dump a refrigerator on his property.
Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter said in a statement Friday that he apologized to Pastor Leon McCray Sr., and that prosecutors dropped a charge against McCray for brandishing a licensed handgun in self-defense.
McCray, 61, described the incident in a June 7 sermon at his Lighthouse Church & Marketplace Ministries International in Woodstock.
McCray said he was visiting an apartment property he owns in Edinburg, population 1,100, when he saw a man and a woman who did not live there dragging a refrigerator to his dumpster. They grew “irate” when confronted, McCray said, and the man left and returned with three others.
McCray said the group surrounded, jostled and threatened him, “telling me that my black life and the Black Lives Matter stuff, they don’t give a darn about that stuff in this county, and they could care less and ‘We would kill you.’ ”
McCray drew a legally concealed handgun, he said, giving him time to call 911. But when sheriff’s deputies responded, he said, “I was not given the opportunity to tell what was going on.”
Instead, he was “handcuffed in front of the mob,” the members of which were yelling racial epithets and threatening him, McCray said. An officer whom McCray said he has known for more than 20 years told him he did not agree with the order but had to arrest McCray for brandishing a gun.
“All this happened on my property,” McCray said. “I said, ‘What about the trespassing and the assault?’ ” McCray said he was driven away while the five stood with deputies “waving at me as I go down the road. You think about how disturbing that is.”
Two sheriff’s office supervisors have been placed on unpaid administrative leave over the incident, which occurred June 1, Carter said.
“As I told Mr. McCray, if I were faced with similar circumstances, I would have probably done the same thing,” Carter said in a video and written post on Facebook. “I want the people of Shenandoah County to know that I and the sheriff’s office staff appreciate and care about the minority communities, and especially our black community, in Shenandoah County.”
Carter said Donny Salyers, 43; Dennis Salyers, 26; Farrah Salyers, 42; and Christopher Sharp, 57, were arrested and charged with felony abduction and assault by a mob and assault in a hate crime, both misdemeanors. A fifth person, Amanda Salyers, 26, was also charged with misdemeanor assault by a mob and assault in a hate crime, Carter said.
