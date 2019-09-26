United States Customs and Border Protection Officers escort migrants being taken to apply for asylum in the United States, on the International Bridge 1 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Asylum-seekers grappled to understand what a new U.S. policy that all but eliminates refugee claims by Central Americans and many others meant for their bids to find a better life in America amid a chaos of rumors, confusion and fear. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)