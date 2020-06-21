The Nevada State Athletic Commission will investigate why Max Rohskopf’s cornerman refused to stop Saturday’s UFC fight against Austin Hubbard after Rohskopf reportedly said to “call it” nine times in the rest period entering the third and final round, according to ESPN.
NSAC inspector Charvez Foger stopped the fight on Rohskopf’s behalf when his chief cornerman, Robert Drysdale, refused to do so. Hubbard (12-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) was awarded a second-round TKO.
Rohskopf, a former North Carolina State wrestler and 5-0 lightweight prospect entering Saturday’s fight, had agreed to fight Hubbard on short notice last week in a preliminary bout for UFC’s Fight Night in Las Vegas.
“That’s something we will take a look at,” NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN. “We might want to take disciplinary action on them. That doesn’t sound like they are looking out for a fighter. Obviously, he didn’t want to come out (and fight).”
Drysdale, a former UFC fighter, told ESPN that he doesn’t regret his decision to ignore his fighter’s request.
“I stand by what I did,” Drysdale said Saturday. “I expect excellence from the people I train because I love them. He wasn’t seriously hurt, and I felt he needed a mental push. I would expect the same from my coach.”
Hubbard, 28, said after the fight that he did not expect Rohskopf (5-0 MMA, 0-1 UFC) to back out of the fight, but he could tell Rohskopf was broken.
“I was surprised,” Hubbard said. “I never experienced that. I know I was hitting him clean; I was hitting him hard. I can’t blame him. He is a tough kid. He was taking them well.
“I could tell those were hurting him, though. ... I could tell he was a little cloudy. I’m not surprised, and in my mind I was finishing that fight for sure.”
Rohskopf’s manager, Brian Butler, told ESPN there were multiple factors that led the 25-year-old rookie to back out mid-fight.
“Max suffered from fatigue due to the short-notice weight cut combined with a pre-existing turf toe injury and was not able to overcome both,” Butler said.
“Didn’t think the turf toe would become an issue but combined with the fatigue he just could not keep going.”
