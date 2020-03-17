Tom Brady, who transformed himself from an NFL draft afterthought into an all-time quarterbacking great during two dynastic decades with the New England Patriots, announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the team.
He wasted no time finding his next NFL home. Brady was set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with a person familiar with the negotiations saying Tuesday evening it was “looking promising” that Brady would complete a deal with that team worth at least $30 million per season.
That person later said an agreement “essentially” was in place. The signing cannot be official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern time, when the NFL’s free agent market officially opens.
Brady, 42, said via social media Tuesday morning he would make his exit from New England after teaming with Patriots Coach Bill Belichick for six Super Bowl victories. He wrote on Twitter that “it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”
He added that he didn’t know what his “football future holds.” Brady, a free agent for the first time, suggested he would continue playing rather than retire, saying his “football journey will take place elsewhere.”
The Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers were believed to have made offers to Brady worth $30 million per season or more, according to a person with knowledge of the deliberations.
But Brady apparently wanted to keep his family on the East Coast, and the Chargers were said by early Tuesday evening to have resigned themselves to losing the bidding. The Buccaneers were thought to be selling Brady on the prospect of playing for their well-regarded head coach Bruce Arians.
Brady faces a potentially difficult transition, changing teams for the first time in the NFL during an offseason in which normal routines have been interrupted by coronavirus-related issues.
The league has postponed teams’ offseason workouts indefinitely, potentially affecting Brady’s ability to adapt to Arians’ offense and to his new teammates.
It was a jarring day for the football-watching world, which first had to digest the news of Brady’s departure from the Patriots. The team’s owner, Robert Kraft, said he met Monday night with Brady at the quarterback’s behest. That meeting took place at Kraft’s home, he said in a phone interview Tuesday.
“I got a contact from Tommy last night, and he told me that he wanted to see me,” Kraft said. “I was hoping we could do a deal. He came over. We had an amiable, loving conversation. He told me that he wanted to move on. I had given him that freedom. He earned that over 20 years and all that he has done. I figured he deserved that.”
“It was a very good discussion,” Kraft said. “I love him like a son. I’m very sad. I wish it were right for him to stay here. I’ve known him for half his life. I told him that. I watched him come here as a kid with peach fuzz, and he told me that he’d be the best decision I ever made. I think he just wanted to move on.”
Brady joined the Patriots as the 199th player chosen in the 2000 draft, a sixth-round pick out of Michigan. He leaves them after establishing himself as a pop-culture icon and, arguably, the most accomplished quarterback in history.
“Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom,” Belichick said in a statement. “He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time.”
The relationship between Brady and Belichick was reported to have been strained at times in recent years, and some in and around the organization thought Kraft’s intervention and mediation preserved the pairing beyond when it otherwise would have unraveled. But the coach and quarterback shared a ruthless level of competitiveness and made the Patriots a relentlessly dominant team in an era of parity.
Brady replaces Jameis Winston at quarterback in Tampa. He resisted the lure of the L.A. market. With the Chargers, he would have taken over for their longtime quarterback, Philip Rivers, who agreed Tuesday to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
Even late Monday night, some executives with other NFL teams thought the league’s decision to postpone teams’ offseason programs might affect Brady’s deliberations and lead him to work things out with Kraft and Belichick to stay with the Patriots.
They were wrong.
