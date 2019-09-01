Jimmy Moreland saw the kick returner break loose and burst into pursuit. It was late in the first quarter of the Washington Redskins’ final preseason game, and the rookie understood his job as the safety valve. He couldn’t let Baltimore Ravens’ returner Tyler Ervin hit the next level.
Moreland caught up just as Ervin cut left toward open space. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound defensive back pulled off the type of play he has all preseason, the type that’s transformed him from a roster long shot out of James Madison into a no-doubter. Moreland lunged and tripped up Ervin for the shoestring tackle.
“They seen it from when I first got out here in [organized team activities],” Moreland said after Thursday’s game. “I made a couple plays, I continued to make plays, and that’s just something I do. They saw it and took it on their hands, and they don’t want to cut me.”
The Redskins’ first seventh-round pick, selected 227th overall, embodies a larger truth that shone through the preseason and became even more obvious as the team solidified its final roster on Saturday: From top to bottom, Washington is getting sizable contributions from its rookie class.
“Pretty good draft class, I think,” said Coach Jay Gruden.
The team appears to have found important pieces with its premium picks, in quarterback Dwayne Haskins and edge rusher Montez Sweat, both of whom were drafted in the first round. Haskins will back up Case Keenum to start the season but flashed his potential during the preseason, while Sweat is expected to see significant playing time.
Third-round receiver Terry McLaurin has impressed coaches this offseason, to the point that he is expected to start at one of the outside receiver positions, replacing former first-rounder Josh Doctson, who was released Saturday. McLaurin is one of three rookies to make the roster at wide receiver, along with sixth-rounder Kelvin Harmon and undrafted Steven Sims.
But it’s the later draftees who exemplify the promise of the 2019 class, and Moreland represents this fact perhaps better than anyone.
When Gruden analyzed the picks, he listed only Haskins and Sweat before shouting-out Moreland, who has played inside and outside cornerback. The Redskins didn’t necessarily need a corner at the start of this offseason, but through his play, Moreland stole a roster spot.
“He’s been quite a spark on defense for us,” Gruden said.
Players of the 24-year-old’s pedigree — late-round picks from small schools — usually need to scrap throughout the preseason just to give themselves a shot at making the 53-man roster. But both he and linebacker Cole Holcomb, a fifth-round linebacker out of North Carolina, look like the can be important contributors this season.
“He’s been very good,” Gruden said of Holcomb. “He had a hurt shoulder, took a little setback there, but we have high expectations.”
