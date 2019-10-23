The NFL is in the midst of a play-action boom, and Kirk Cousins is reaping the benefits
As he reviewed his career this offseason in search of areas to improve, one play inspired Kirk Cousins’ curiosity. He recalled a quarterback sneak that had keyed a Washington Redskins victory over the Green Bay Packers. If a sneak had been that important, he figured, he wanted to ensure he could convert another if needed. He asked members of the Minnesota Vikings’ analytics staff to tell him his success rate on quarterback sneaks.
“Then I said after that conversation, ‘Hey, this is good stuff,’ ” Cousins said. “ ‘If ever you have information that arises, please send it my way. Don’t be a stranger. I might not be smart enough to ask the question, but can you come to me?’ ”
Shortly thereafter, a Vikings analytics staffer provided Cousins information that helps explain an overlooked NFL trend. He showed Cousins his passing statistics with and without play-action.
On straight dropbacks, Cousins’ numbers resembled those of a mid-tier NFL starter. When he faked a running play before throwing, Cousins looked like a superstar on paper.
Cousins, whose recent hot streak has helped make the Vikings into a playoff contender, is an extreme example of the difference between using play-action and not, but he is also representative. Almost uniformly, NFL quarterbacks succeed at a higher rate when using play-action fakes than when they don’t.
It’s clear that coaches and players are catching on, and given the increased use of data within the sport, we may be seeing only the start of an information-fueled play-action boom.
The value of play-action is easy to understand. A team can either disguise its intentions or not. And yet, dogmatic thinking has limited its use more than necessary.
The play-action pass may be turning into the NFL’s version of the three-point shot in the NBA: It is a simple, ancient tactic that delivers an obvious strategic advantage, but for generations it went underutilized in a way that seems irrational, in retrospect.
Through seven weeks, according to data mined by Pro Football Focus, NFL quarterbacks have punched up an 88.3 quarterback rating and thrown for 6.93 yards per attempt when not using play-action.
When employing a run fake, their quarterback rating is 104.8 while gaining 8.93 yards per attempt.
In terms of black-and-white numbers, play-action turns the average quarterback from rookie Kyler Murray to superstar Aaron Rodgers.
This year’s results are not a fluke. Last year, NFL quarterbacks not using play-action averaged 7 yards per attempt with a 90.0 rating. With play-action, those numbers jumped to 8.53 and 102.1.
NFL teams are taking notice. Over the past three years, per PFF’s data, the percentage of passes using play-action has crept from 21.4 to 24.1 to 24.7.
In 2016, playing under then-Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Matt Ryan led the NFL by using play-action on 27.6% of his dropbacks.
This season, 10 quarterbacks have deployed play-action with greater frequency, and five have used play-action on at least a third of their dropbacks.
No quarterback, perhaps, has benefited more from increased play-action than Cousins.
The Vikings have used it on 35.7% of Cousins’ dropbacks, second in the NFL to the Colts’ Jacoby Brissett. On those plays, Cousins has completed 71.1% of his passes at 11.1 yards per attempt, posting an astronomical 140.2 quarterback rating (out of a possible 158.3).
It has helped fuel Cousins’ recent three-game resurgence after a rocky start to the season that had fans and even some of his own teammates critical of his performance.
Minnesota is now 5-2 entering Thursday night’s home game versus the Washington Redskins, and Cousins leads the league in passer rating, narrowly edging MVP candidates Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.
Cousins became convinced this summer, after Minnesota’s analytics department showed him the data. Cousins ran play-action on 20.8% of his attempts last year, only 17th in the NFL, but when he did he completed 77.1% of his passes, best in the NFL, for an excellent 116.1 rating.
“The main thing was, even if you’re not running the ball effectively, still use play action,” Cousins said during a training camp interview this summer. “It’s still going to slow the pass rush down, make linebackers feel unsettled as to whether to get in a zone drop or go upfield and fit their gap.
“Usually the routes are designed for bigger plays, and so you’re able to get bigger plays. It basically said, never get away from it. The numbers would say, just keep going back to the well.”
The NFL has begun to act on the realization that play-action passes are an underused threat. As teams continue to evolve, they may hit a point at which the effectiveness diminishes. That point does not seem to be close.
