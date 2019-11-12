The Seattle Seahawks upset the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night even though one of their main offensive weapons — wide receiver Tyler Lockett — was not on the field for the overtime period.
Lockett fielded the final kickoff of regulation and took a knee but then didn’t return for the extra session, and afterward coach Pete Carroll said he had been taken to the hospital with a “really bad” lower leg contusion.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that Lockett had spent the night in a Bay Area hospital, which turned out to be mostly a precaution. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that it was his understanding that Lockett’s injury was simply “a real bad bruise that swelled a lot. Lockett did not need to undergo surgery.”
In his fifth NFL season, Lockett has become a key cog in the Seahawks’ offense with a career-high 59 receptions and 85.2 receiving yards per game, nearly 25 more than his previous career best in that statistic.
Injured Broncos return to the practice field
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two players made their long-awaited debuts as the Denver Broncos practiced on Tuesday: rookie quarterback Drew Lock and free agent cornerback Bryce Callahan.
Lock landed on injured reserve to start the season after spraining his right thumb during an exhibition game against San Francisco in mid-August. The Broncos have until Dec. 3 to make a decision about reactivating him.
Callahan has remained on the 53-man roster while dealing with a right foot injury since July. In his absence, the Broncos (3-6) have found a hidden gem in waiver wire pickup Davontae Harris, who’s helped the secondary post the league’s fourth-best defense.
Bucs waive former high draft pick Hargreaves
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft and the most experienced starter in the team’s secondary.
The team announced the move Tuesday, two days after the fourth-year pro was benched during the second half of a victory over Arizona because of what coach Bruce Arians described as a lack of hustle.
Hargreaves started 33 of 35 games he appeared in over four seasons for the Bucs, who have the league’s 32nd-ranked pass defense.
His departure leaves the Bucs (3-6) with a starting defensive backfield featuring a pair of rookies and two second-year players.
Bennett declines to speak about anthem
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Michael Bennett declined to discuss his decision to end his social justice protest during the national anthem when finally queried by reporters following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
It was the first time Bennett talked to the media since the bye-week trade to the Cowboys from the New England Patriots three weeks ago.
He has stood for the anthem during the past two games with the Cowboys because of a pre-trade agreement with owner Jerry Jones. It’s the first time that Bennett has stood for the anthem since 2016.
He sat during the anthem in 2017 when he was with the Seattle Seahawks in protest of inequality and police brutality. He stayed in the locker room during the anthem last season with the Philadelphia Eagles and through the first six games in 2019 with New England prior to the trade to the Cowboys.
When asked why he’s now standing for the anthem, Bennett declined to comment to reporters and politely ended the interview.
“I’m out, man. Thank you, guys,” Bennett said.
Ex-Packers QB dies
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Zeke Bratkowski, the quarterback who backed up Bart Starr during the Green Bay Packers’ 1960s dynasty, has died at his Florida home. He was 88. The team announced his death late Monday but did not disclose further details
His death comes six months after Starr died at the age of 85.
— From wire reports
