Former Washington Redskins star Dexter Manley has been hospitalized since Friday morning and is receiving oxygen to treat breathing issues related to the novel coronavirus, his daughter said Saturday.
Dalis Manley described her father as feeling “very weak,” worn down and discouraged after two weeks of a persistent fever and shortness of breath. She said he was at a Washington-area hospital and had not been placed on a ventilator as of Saturday afternoon.
“I just think he is scared,” said Dalis Manley, who lives outside Atlanta but has been talking to her father by phone.
She said the 61-year-old Manley started to feel ill a little over two weeks ago . She said doctors told the family that he has pneumonia.
He tested positive for coronavirus on May 2.
