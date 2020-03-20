Ron Rivera would not overspend in his first free agency as the Washington Redskins coach. All winter he talked about the potential of the young football team he inherited and said he and newly-promoted vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith planned to fill holes through free agency and the draft. But that turned out to be a mandate to not spend wildly.
And so, Washington’s first week of free agency was a disciplined search for experienced and undervalued players who agreed to manageable, team-friendly contracts. The Redskins made just one serious run at the player they obviously desired the most — reportedly offering more than $100 million for the best offensive player who is not a quarterback in Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. But even in failing to land Cooper, Washington forced Dallas to spend more than it probably wanted to keep its top pass catcher.
Aside from placing the $14.7 million franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and agreeing with cornerback Kendall Fuller on a four-year contract reported to be worth $40 million, Rivera and Smith’s first free agency was filled with signings that barely made news around the league. While the lack of big signings might have surprised some, it seemed strategic and may say a lot about both how they view the players already on the team and how they plan to build back from last year’s 3-13 disaster.
Here are some takeaways from the Redskins first week of free agency:
• Since his hiring on Dec. 31, Rivera has often expressed enthusiasm about Washington’s young players, most of whom are still on affordable rookie contracts. But it’s one thing for a coach to say he’s committed to building around a core of first-, second- and third-year players when he’s trying to win quickly, and another to keep from throwing big contracts at established veterans.
Aside from the run at Cooper, who would have been a difference-maker for an offense desperate to add several, the Redskins seem to have stayed out of the heaviest bidding for players who could have filled needs, like tight end Austin Hooper and cornerbacks James Bradberry or Byron Jones. Instead, they agreed to deals with low-priced veterans who have been starters but whose contracts have little impact on future salary caps. They also remain positioned to go after players who are released in the spring or early summer.
•Rather than spend heavily for one or two star defenders, Rivera and Smith quietly added solid players who have experience starting like Fuller, safety Sean Davis and linebackers Thomas Davis and Kevin Pierre-Louis, while also bringing back linebacker Jon Bostic.
