WASHINGTON — While renewed outrage about NFL officiating filled the airwaves and social media, the league acknowledged Tuesday that a key penalty called against the Detroit Lions in their nationally televised loss Monday night at Green Bay was wrong.
Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said that one of two illegal-hands-to-the-face penalties called against Lions defensive lineman Trey Flowers was incorrect.
“There was one that was clear that we support,” Vincent said at an NFL owners’ meeting in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. “And there was another that when you look at it, when you review the play, it’s not something that you want to see called, in particular on the pass rush. … The foul wasn’t there.”
Vincent said he would discuss the matter with Lions officials during the regularly scheduled owners’ meeting, which began Tuesday and runs through Wednesday.
This NFL season has been, in significant part, about officiating, as coaches and other observers have been critical of the application of the new system making pass interference reviewable by instant replay. That system was ratified by owners of the 32 NFL teams in March after a blatant pass interference penalty by the Los Angeles Rams went uncalled in last season’s NFC championship game in January in New Orleans, allowing the Rams rather than the Saints to advance to the Super Bowl.
The latest venting came as the owners gathered for their meeting. The Packers beat the Lions, 23-22, Monday night at Lambeau Field on a field goal as time expired, with Green Bay’s winning drive extended by the penalty called on Flowers. It could not be reversed on replay under NFL officiating rules, although viewers of the ESPN broadcast could see replays showing that Flowers did not put his hands into the face of the Green Bay offensive lineman who was blocking him.
The league supported an earlier hands-to-the-face penalty called Monday night against Flowers. There also was a possible pass interference penalty against the Packers that went uncalled and was not challenged by the Lions.
“I think the Lions are going to feel like they played better than the Packers tonight and the officials took this one away,” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, a former NFL defensive lineman, said as he railed against the missed calls.
Lions players complained about the officiating in comments to reporters in the postgame locker room, although quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Matt Patricia took the calls relatively in stride during their postgame news conferences.
“We’re not playing the officials. We’re playing the Packers,” Stafford said. “The calls are gonna go your way or go against you.”
