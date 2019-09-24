WASHINGTON — Dave Martinez didn’t fully commit to starting Max Scherzer in the National League wild-card game. The Washington Nationals manager knows better than that. The Nationals still haven’t clinched a spot in that contest, not officially, and a lot could change over the next week.
What if the Nationals somehow need him to pitch this Sunday, in the final game of the regular season, to make it into the postseason?
On Tuesday, Martinez got as close as possible to declaring Scherzer his guy for what’s often described as a coin-flip game. The Nationals are almost certainly going to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Oct. 1 — either at home or at Miller Park — and they will almost certainly be led by their 35-year-old ace.
“If you look at the schedule right now, that’s Max’s day,” Martinez said. “And he’s one of the best.”
Looking at the schedule, prior to Tuesday’s split doubleheader with the Phillies, Scherzer is slotted to pitch against the Cleveland Indians this Sunday. Stephen Strasburg, throwing Thursday, would be on regular four days rest for the wild-card game. But if the Nationals clinch before the weekend — their magic number was three entering Tuesday — then they could skip Scherzer and line him up for the Brewers.
Heading into this season, or any season in the last half decade, there would be no question of whether to pitch Scherzer in a wild-card game. He is a three-time Cy Young Award winner. He is arguably the greatest pitcher of his generation. But a string of summer injuries sapped him of his usual dominance. He dealt with bursitis beneath his right shoulder blade and, after returning for one day in late July, a mild rhomboid strain that kept him out another month.
Scherzer now has a 4.50 ERA since returning on Aug. 22. Strasburg, meanwhile, leads the National League with 17 wins and 203 innings pitched. He has a 3.37 ERA and hasn’t been this durable since 2014. A common argument for starting Strasburg in that game, and bumping Scherzer to the bullpen, is Strasburg’s gem against the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 postseason. But Martinez is keeping his calculations simple: Scherzer, when healthy, is the ace of a loaded rotation. That isn’t expected to change.
“They’re all going to be available come Game 163, and they know that,” Martinez said, referring to the wild-card game. The manager was also looping Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez into that strategy. Using Corbin in relief on Oct. 1, on two days of rest, would give him another lefty out of the bullpen. Strasburg could come in after Scherzer if the ace goes just five or six innings. Sánchez, the least likely of the four to appear that night, could be a contingency plan.
The point, really, is for Martinez to avoid his middle relievers at all costs. Most of the bullpen has not proven reliable enough for such a critical game. It’s possible that Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson will be the only relievers in Martinez’s wild-card game plan. A plan that is bound to begin with Scherzer on the mound.
Agent Boras rips MLB after another client injured
For the second time in two years, a baseball superstar has suffered an injury after slipping on a wet base. Both times, said player was represented by agent Scott Boras, and both times now, Boras has ripped Major League Baseball for not doing anything about what he apparently sees as a major issue.
The latest Boras client to be felled by a wet bag was Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, who suffered a Grade 2 sprain in his right ankle after landing awkwardly on a wet first-base bag while trying to beat out a double play against the Cardinals on Sunday at Wrigley Field. In 2017, the Nationals lost Bryce Harper - another Boras client - for more than a month when he slipped on first base against the Giants, suffering a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise.
“What have they done since Harper? The answer is, nothing,” Boras told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times. “They’re focused on other factors, economic factors, all things relating to how they can administer the game, and yet the safety of players and resolution of this issue has gone without any attention.
“The integrity of our game is going to [be] damaged when the safety of players is not at the forefront, and Major League Baseball has dropped the ball on the wet-bag subject.”
Two years ago, Boras suggested that keeping the bases dry would not take too much effort.
The loss of Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP who’s hitting .282 with 31 home runs and 77 RBI this season, would be a big setback for a faltering Cubs team that’s four games out of the NL wild-card race with six games to play. And while the Nats still won the NL East by 20 games in 2017 even though Harper missed half of August and nearly all of September, the injury may have contributed to his .174 batting average in that year’s NLDS loss to the Cubs.
