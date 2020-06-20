As college football players begin to trickle back to campuses for voluntary summer workouts, multiple programs are dealing with outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, which had shut down sports in the United States for months.
Most notably, LSU, the reigning national champion, had at least a quarter of its roster — 30 of 115 players — in quarantine because of virus-related concerns, according to Sports Illustrated, with that number remaining fluid based on test results.
LSU senior associate athletic director Shelly Mullenix, in an interview with SI, declined to reveal the exact figures for players who have or had been quarantined, but she said the numbers were in line with the national rise in cases from Memorial Day weekend and mass protests.
“It’s not surprising we’re seeing the rise right now,” Mullenix said. “It’s a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it’s exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we’re seeing subtle virus illness.”
No player or staff member has required hospitalization, SI reported, and only a few have experienced anything other than mild symptoms.
An undisclosed number of players are in quarantine after visiting nightclubs near campus in an area known as Tigerland. State health officials Friday announced more than 100 Tigerland bar patrons had tested positive and warned other bargoers to isolate for at least 14 days.
Some infected or potentially infected players, according to SI, are continuing to participate in outdoor workouts with their quarantine group.
Since June 1, when voluntary on-campus workouts were allowed to begin with NCAA approval, several schools have reported positive test results:
n Alabama: Eight football players tested positive, according to SI, over two rounds of testing, the first of which was conducted June 5.
n Arkansas State: Seven athletes in three sports tested positive early this month, the school announced, and all were in quarantine for 14 days without symptoms.
n Auburn: Three football players tested positive, according to WSFA.
n Central Florida: Three of the 60 players who went back to campus early this month tested positive, the school announced.
n Clemson: The school, in a release Friday, announced 23 football players had tested positive, the same day South Carolina health officials revealed the state’s highest number of coronavirus cases to date (1,081).
The release, which indicated the majority of the cases were asymptomatic, came less than a week after a peaceful protest in Clemson organized by a handful of football players, with an estimated 3,000 in attendance.
Players not testing positive or who have not had known contact with an infected teammate are continuing to participate in workouts, according to a Clemson spokesperson.
n Florida State: At least one football player has tested positive, the school told CNN.
n Houston: Six athletes tested positive, the school announced June 12, prompting officials to suspend on-campus workouts as the city was experiencing a spike.
All of the players were asymptomatic and, per a report in the Houston Chronicle, the school was testing players displaying symptoms when they arrived back on campus.
n Kansas State: All football workouts have been suspended for 14 days after 14 athletes of 130 tested were positive as of Friday.
n SMU: Five athletes tested positive and are isolated, athletic director Rick Hart told the Dallas Morning News. Others have been quarantined for contact tracing.
n Texas: Thirteen football players have tested positive, the school announced Thursday. Each of those players is in self-isolation, according to Allen Hardin, the Longhorns’ executive senior associate athletic director for sports medicine and performance.
n Texas Tech: Nine men’s basketball players tested positive, the school announced June 8.
