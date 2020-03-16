Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that news about the fate of this year’s Kentucky Derby will be coming “shortly.” The governor made the remark while discussing the state’s ban on in-person dining at restaurants and bars amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The race has been held every year since 1875 but has been held outside the month of May only twice. In 1945, the race was held June 9 after a federal ban on horse racing during World War II — enacted in January of that year — was lifted.
The Kentucky Derby attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Louisville, with last year’s race drawing more than 150,000 at Churchill Downs. But the Centers for Disease Control urged a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people until a date beyond the May 2 race date.
