On Thursday evening, Dwayne Haskins will be the starting quarterback for the first time as a Washington Redskin. The moment won’t have much significance, as it is the team’s final preseason game, which is typically a contest in which coaches hardly ever play their first-team players.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden has already said Case Keenum will begin the regular season as the starting quarterback. But Thursday will be a chance for Haskins to start a game in the stadium that will be his home field for the next few years, and it also will be another opportunity to grow as an NFL passer.
“He’s a young player, obviously, just learning the system for the first time,” Gruden said of Haskins on the day he named Keenum the Week 1 starter.
Haskins is not yet ready to start a regular season game, Washington’s coaches agree. He did, after all, start just one season in college at Ohio State and the Redskins offense is a complicated one for newcomers to master. Everyone has been patient with him. Washington’s coaches also seem happy with his steady development.
One of the biggest things coaches look for in young quarterbacks is enthusiasm. Is the new player excited to learn? Is he engaged in meetings, asking questions and diligent in his preparation? As they got to know Haskins, the Redskins coaches noticed he quickly absorbed the playbook and the skills they were teaching.
Haskins’ performances in preseason games have been mixed. He has made some spectacular throws, like the 55-yard touchdown pass to Robert Davis in the team’s second preseason game or a perfectly placed 21-yard toss to rookie wide receiver Kelvin Harmon last week in Atlanta.
But he also has missed high or long on several throws, which still speaks to his inexperience. He has completed 22 of 41 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions. They aren’t spectacular numbers, but are mostly what his coaches expect from someone in his position.
Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell pointed out that in college, Haskins had players like wide receiver Terry McLaurin, whom the Redskins drafted two rounds after Haskins, to help with leading his Ohio State teammates.
In the NFL, O’Connell said, the pressure will be on Haskins to lead Washington himself. So much power is placed in the quarterback’s hands, they have no choice but to display it.
“It just has to happen, especially in a system like ours where so much runs through the quarterback, both mentally and physically,” O’Connell said. “That’s all part of the process for him. But it’s [also] one little sliver that you are talking about and there are 50 others just like it. That’s just the nature of what the reality is right now.”
