When USA Basketball assembles in Las Vegas next week to begin its FIBA World Cup preparations, there will be new faces and a decided lack of superstar power.
Gone is Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who guided USA Basketball to gold at three straight Olympics and back-to-back FIBA World Cups before stepping down in 2016. Gone are stalwarts: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul. Gone are 2016 Olympic standouts Kevin Durant, Paul George and Kyrie Irving, as well as Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Gone, too, is a long list of stars who declined invitations to play at the World Cup, which will be hosted by China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. USA’s group of withdrawals would likely have walked to gold.
Left to navigate all this change is USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo, who in 2016 named San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich as Krzyzewski’s successor. Although Colangelo acknowledged the difficult circumstances facing USA Basketball this summer, his confidence is hardly shaken.
“I recognize that people feel we might be vulnerable,” Colangelo said from Chicago in a telephone interview. “That should give us even more incentive to go out and get the job done.”
Multiple factors influenced the projected roster this year, which is headlined by lesser-known all-stars like Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton, plus rising stars like Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. Kyle Lowry, one of just two returning players from the 2016 Rio Olympics team, is recovering from thumb surgery but remains in the mix.
The biggest is timing. FIBA, the global basketball governing body, used to run the World Cup, which was previously known as the World Championships, on a four-year cycle that cleanly alternated with the Olympics. When the Olympics were held in 2012, the World Cup took place in 2010 and 2014.
In hopes of raising the tournament’s profile, FIBA expanded the field, altered the qualification process and changed this year’s event schedule , holding it one year after FIFA’s soccer World Cup and one year before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. USA Basketball felt the change more than most countries, with the NBA’s 82-game schedule longer and more intense than international leagues.
“Playing in back-to-back years, with full NBA seasons before and after, in a real hurdle to overcome,” Colangelo said.
This summer’s sheer volume of free agency moves and trades also contributed to some of the defections. With the Warriors weakened by Kevin Durant’s departure and Klay Thompson’s anterior-cruciate ligament injury, the 2018-19 season projects to be more wide open than any in recent memory. Some stars, especially those eyeing a spot on the 2020 Olympic team, preferred time off to rest for the upcoming season or to work out with new teammates.
Colangelo added that the NBA’s financial growth has also left a mark. When Colangelo joined USA Basketball in 2005, the NBA’s salary cap was $43.9 million. That number has ballooned to $109.1 million, with an elite player like Curry now capable of earning $40 million per year. The new economics can change the calculus for players who have yet to receive their major payday.
Colangelo and Popovich will nevertheless plunge forward in selecting a 12-man squad during two weeks of training camps in Las Vegas and Los Angeles before departing on an international tour that includes multiple stops in Australia. The group they select will enter the tournament as strong betting favorites, and will face “gold-or-bust” expectations.