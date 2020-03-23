Over a week after Charles Barkley announced that he had been tested for the novel coronavirus, the Hall of Famer reports that the result was negative.
“I’ve received my covid-19 test results this morning and they are negative,” he said Monday in a statement via Turner Sports, for whom he works. “I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”
During a March 12 telephone interview on “Inside the NBA” on TNT, he revealed that he was feeling ill and was told to self-quarantine for a bit as he awaited test results. That was the day after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive, triggering the NBA’s decision to shut down the season.
“I haven’t been feeling great, and they didn’t want me to take any chances, so they told me to quarantine myself for 48 hours,” the 57-year-old Hall of Famer said on the broadcast. “So I’m just kind of in limbo right now.”
He added that earlier in the week he had been in New York, calling it “hotspot” for the disease. He appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” while he was there and, as he took the stage, he shook hands with Colbert and both used some hand sanitizer.
Asked by Colbert how coronavirus was affecting his life, Barkley replied, “Not at all.”
“Unfortunately, some people have passed away, and some people are sick, but you can’t stop living your life,” he added to some applause.
Since then, Colbert’s show, like the NBA, has been suspended.
Gobert reports loss of smell from COVID-19
After NBA player Rudy Gobert caught the coronavirus, he wondered whether others had suffered the same loss of smell and taste he experienced.
It turns out many have. A sudden, unexplained loss of these senses is an early symptom reported among covid-19 patients in South Korea, China and Italy, according to ENT UK, which represents ear, nose and throat surgery professionals in Great Britain. Either total or partial loss of smell, known medically as anosmia, may be an initial telltale sign of covid-19 infection.
The feature might help identify people at risk for the novel coronavirus infection who require testing and isolation, as well as alert surgeons to cases where conducting transnasal and sinus operations could be hazardous. Fourteen people were infected after a patient in China with the coronavirus underwent endoscopic pituitary surgery, likely dispersing the virus from the nasal cavity.
French basketball player Gobert, who plays for the Utah Jazz, is reported to have tested positive for the pandemic-causing coronavirus in mid-March.
Anosmia is a symptom that occurs frequently after cold-like viral infections. But it’s not included in the definitions that health-care workers use to identify possible COVID-19 cases, according to Carney.
Often the sensory loss occurs in coronavirus patients in the absence of other symptoms. It may be driven by the fact that the highest concentrations of the virus can be detected in patients’ nasal cavities around the time they develop symptoms.
In Germany, more than two-thirds of confirmed cases have reported anosmia, UK ENT said. In South Korea, where testing has been more widespread, 30% of patients testing positive have had it as their major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases.
The number of reports of patients complaining about anosmia in the absence of other symptoms is “rapidly growing,” said Claire Hopkins, president of the British Rhinological Society and professor of rhinology at King’s College London. She cited reports from doctors in Iran, the U.S., France and northern Italy in a letter posted on March 21 on ENT UK’s website.
