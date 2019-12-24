ASHBURN — Bill Callahan didn’t hesitate this week to verbalize what’s been left unsaid for months. He wants to be the coach of the Washington Redskins in 2020.
“Oh absolutely,” Callahan said.
The interim head coach has actively avoided talking about his future since taking over for Jay Gruden following a 0-5 start. There wasn’t much of a case to make early in his tenure, as a Week 6 win over the Dolphins was quickly overshadowed by three consecutive losses in which the Redskins scored a total of 18 points.
There was plenty of grumbling from the players in that first month. Callahan implemented longer, more physical practices, and tweaks to the schedule were applied. A run-first philosophy that heavily leaned on veteran running back Adrian Peterson was instilled.
All the changes were not necessarily welcomed, but the team got into the win column with Callahan at the helm, claiming victories in three of his 10 games as interim coach.
“It was different at first and kind of hard to adjust to,” running back Chris Thompson said. “It took a while, but then guys got used to it. Guys’ bodies got used to it as well. I felt like it got a lot smoother after going through it for a few weeks or a month. It was a big change. It was totally different from what we had been doing. Just took guys a little minute to get adjusted.”
The Redskins will conduct a wide search for the next coach, and Callahan is unlikely to be the final choice, but a shift within the locker room and on the field cannot be brushed aside. Washington won back-to-back games for the first time since quarterback Alex Smith broke his leg in November 2018. More importantly, the young offensive core of quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon took significant steps forward.
Callahan said he takes pride in the team’s progress since he took over.
“I look at the fight of our players,” Callahan said. “I look at the resiliency, and [I] tried to bring back a work ethic into the program that I thought was lacking. I thought our players could have been better fundamentally. I saw our players get better and compete for four quarters. I saw our players have stamina through four quarters of play. I thought long and hard about improving the team and what aspects I would really focus on and lot of that was the second half finish, and I thought we did that.”
Callahan said he has stressed focus, attention to detail and understanding that the margin for success in the NFL is a fine line. Some believe Gruden’s operation had grown too player-friendly and lacked an edge to push players forward. Multiple players bemoaned a lack of accountability throughout the organization, with individuals freelancing outside of the scheme as the losses piled up.
“We made those adjustments immediately so they could get acclimated to the new schedules, to the new way of doing things,” Callahan said.
Yet despite those good feelings, the team still ranks No. 31 in scoring offense and No. 24 in scoring defense.
Callahan is likely coaching his last game in charge of the Redskins.”
“It’s a brutal business,” Callahan said. “But I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in the sense of accountability, in the sense of our responsibility day in and day out on the practice field.
