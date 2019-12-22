Alex Ovechkin was named a captain for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis on Jan. 25 after receiving the most fan votes of any player in the Metropolitan Division. However, the 34-year-old team captain remains noncommittal on whether he will play in the league’s annual contest.
Last year, Ovechkin opted to not play, deciding he was better off using that January break to recharge for the season’s second half. Addressing his 2020 all-star selection Saturday night after the Capitals’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ovechkin said his health will take top priority in his decision.
Ovechkin was selected to the All-Star Game for the 11th time in his 15-year NHL career. He has played in seven All-Star games (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2018) and was voted captain of the Metropolitan Division for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.