LITTLE EYES.
By Samanta Schweblin; translated by Megan McDowell.
Riverhead | 256 pages | $26.
Samanta Schweblin’s debut novel, translated into English as “Fever Dream” in 2017, centered on a woman dying of a strange illness, possibly contracted from animals whose habitats had been contaminated by climate change.
If that isn’t enough to make you think the Argentine author might be prescient, consider her new novel, “Little Eyes” (translated by Megan McDowell), in which cuddly devices known as kentuki become the latest trend. Except kentuki aren’t just for cuddles; the furry ovoids — digital robots with limited abilities — connect two strangers: one “dweller” and one “keeper.” While the dweller can use her computer to see through the eyes of a kentuki, the keeper dictates where the robot goes.
Schweblin’s book unfolds as a series of vignettes — some recurring, some not — set in various locales around the world where owners and keepers enthuse over, struggle with and sometimes destroy kentuki. The devices come in a variety of “species” and colors, from pink dragons to green crows to blue rabbits. Although the kentuki have plenty of gadgetry — wheels in their bases, charging stations — most keepers seem initially attracted to how appealing they are, even those that are fairly ugly; their touchable bodies and large eyes are made to tug on homo sapiens heartstrings. They’re so enchanting that in Erfurt, Germany, a group of young people construct a liberation zone, where the seemingly sweet little furballs can wander and interact without being stuck, say, in a keeper’s bedroom all day.
The most affecting story line winds through this zone. Marvin, a boy from a wealthy family in Antigua, loathes his schoolwork and longs to see snow. When his kentuki makes its way to Norway in winter, he encounters many obstacles but continues to move toward the magic of snow. At least, until his progress is stopped by something insurmountable: his angry, demanding father.
All of these stories contain multitudes, making the collection reminiscent of the superb novel-in-stories “Here in Berlin,” by Cristina García. From Lima to Erfurt, Oaxaca to Umbertide, we follow not just owners, keepers and their kentuki, but also consumers tinkering with how kentuki can be used and, sadly, abused.
