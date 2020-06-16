SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday blew up a liaison office it operated with South Korea and threatened to move troops into the demilitarized zone, dramatically ramping up military tensions on the peninsula as the nuclear-armed regime seeks concessions from Seoul and Washington.
The joint facility in the North Korean border city of Kaesong — which the two sides opened in 2018 as a de facto embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic ties — was demolished shortly before 3 p.m. local time, the South’s Unification Ministry said.
Shortly afterward, as smoke billowed near the heavily defended frontier, North Korea’s state media said the liaison office was “tragically ruined with a terrific explosion.”
The destruction of a rare symbol of cross-border cooperation marked a sharp escalation from Pyongyang, which has sounded an increasingly aggressive tone toward South Korea in recent weeks amid a deadlock in diplomacy with the United States. Earlier Tuesday, North Korea’s army, one of the world’s largest, warned that it was ready to move forces back into border zones the two Koreas had previously agreed to demilitarize.
Demolishing the building was the act of “enraged people” retaliating against “human scum,” Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said, an apparent reference to the North Korean defectors.
South Korea expressed “severe regret” at the North’s move. Kim You-geun, first deputy chief of Seoul’s National Security Council, said it “betrayed the hopes of peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
“North Korea will obviously be held accountable for any and all consequences of this incident,” Kim said, adding that the U.S. ally would take strong actions if the North carries out further provocations.
With its trade still severely curtailed, North Korea has been unable to develop its economy, while South Korea’s center-left government has been unable to move forward with proposals for joint projects that might boost cooperation with its impoverished neighbor, such as cross-border railways.
