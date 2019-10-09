Most Americans don’t know that social media giant Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp.
They also don’t know that private browsing modes hide online activities only from someone else using the same computer. And few can correctly identify an example of true two-factor authentication, a security measure experts say is one of the most important ways users can protect sensitive information.
Just 2% of the adults in a Pew Research Center study were able to answer all 10 digital-knowledge questions correctly. The questions covered data privacy, cybersecurity and the business of social media topics.
Pretty much everyone these days has a smartphone, a laptop and some kind of online social media presence. But few users fully understand the implications of using that tech or the related potential privacy and security concerns. Ads follow users around online, phones spy on us while we’re sleeping and even our TVs are tracking us.
Users are grappling with these issues as social media giants have been rocked by privacy scandals. In September, Facebook said that tens of thousands of apps were suspended from its platform for possibly mishandling user data. And on Tuesday, Twitter said it may have mishandled an unknown number of users’ email addresses and phone numbers, allowing them to be used “inadvertently” for advertising purposes.
Only 15% of the 4,272 surveyed participants could identify a photo of Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive.
Facebook did not respond to requests for comment. Twitter declined to comment.
