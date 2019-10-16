Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALONG AND WEST OF THE CREST OF THE BLUE RIDGE IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS, INCLUDING ANY REMAINING SUMMERTIME ITEMS SUCH AS PATIO FURNITURE. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES WILL BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE WINDS, ESPECIALLY VEHICLES TRAVELING ALONG SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST ORIENTED SECTIONS OF ROADWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&