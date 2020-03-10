After a shattering start to the week, U.S. stocks on Tuesday rebounded on reports of a government stimulus that would help cushion the country from the economic effects of the growing coronavirus.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1,164 points, 4.9%, recovering more than half its losses from Monday — which was the blue chip index’s worst day since the 2008 financial crisis. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite also finished Tuesday near 5% gains for the day. Financial and technology stocks were leading the way for all 11 market sectors in the S&P 500 index.
The market rally came in the final hour of Tuesday’s trading session on word that the White House was developing economic countermeasures to the coronavirus, including plans to cut payroll taxes, relieve hourly workers, and offer targeted help for the airline, cruise, and hotel industries. Stocks then zipped in and out of negative territory.
“The prospect of some sort of stimulus is a positive ray of light,” said Sarat Sethi of Douglas C. Lane & Associates. “The government is acknowledging the coronavirus and dealing with it. That is removing some of the uncertainty and giving investors relief.”
After weeks of turbulence, U.S. markets plunged to new depths Monday, cratering more than 7% on the dual threat of the outbreak’s spread in the United States and the oil price war that erupted between Russia and Saudi Arabia over production targets.
“Markets are trying to force a policy response — from central banks and from Washington D.C. A basket of more aggressive monetary policy action is coming and how markets respond is the big question,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, wrote Monday. “The market will get something resembling “zero bound” very soon, but that is not likely to be effective.”
Overseas markets also saw a bounce Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 closing up 0.85% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 1.4%. European markets finished in negative territory across the board.
Oil prices, which sank 25% on Monday to their lowest trading levels since the 1991 Gulf War, bounced back, too. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, jumped 11% Tuesday. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, gained 1.4%.
Reuters reported Tuesday that Saudi Aramco planned to raise output to 12.3 million barrels per day in April, flooding crude markets further and threatening U.S. shale producers. In turn, this could negatively affect oil-producing states and make it more difficult for the domestic economy to heal.
Frank Verrastro, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the miscalculation between the Saudis and Russians has blunted not only the price of oil but global financial markets.
Some analysts have even speculated the oil prices could reach single digits, which would decimate not only the U.S. shale oil industry, but would have far-reaching effects on producing countries that cannot survive without healthy per barrel prices in the $50, $60 or higher range.
“Egos and miscalculations can lead to a much larger and adverse economic impact if it’s not corrected,” Verrastro said, adding that the turmoil in oil markets is broad and deep. “Markets don’t like uncertainty, and that’s what is going on today.”
“Pretty soon, these oil companies are going to have to report first-quarter earnings,” Verrastro said. “That could jeopardize outstanding bank loans. Then there are unemployment impacts, truckers and tankers are not moving oil. Prices on airlines are down, but no one is flying. We are going to need some signal that Russia and Saudi Arabia can resolve this before things get better.”
Markets weren’t remotely appeased after the Federal Reserve delivered its first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis last week. The emergency measures seemed to reinforce investor panic rather than quelling it.
“We continue to see the market get whipped around as it searches and thrashes looking for some stability,” said Kenny Polcari of SlateStone Wealth. “Though, do not expect the market to rally straight up from here after the beating it has taken over the past two weeks. Until we get clarity on both the virus and on what the Saudis and the Russians want to do with oil, expect the markets to remain volatile. “
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a staple of global finance, remained below 1%, although it had climbed from record lows. The yield on the bond is increasing because investors are fleeing stocks for the safety of U.S. federal debt, which is presumed to be among the safest investments on the planet. As bond prices rise due to demand, yield correspondingly falls.
Financial managers urged their clients to look past the current financial maelstrom and instead fix their gaze a decade down the road.
