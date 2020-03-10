WASHINGTON — Wells Fargo had a “broken” culture and its leaders failed to address consumer abuses, the bank’s new CEO told lawmakers Tuesday.
Charles Scharf is the third Wells Fargo chief executive in three years to face questioning by Congress. It will be the biggest challenge yet of his brief tenure at the bank, which has struggled to recover from consumer abuse scandals.
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chair of the House Financial Services Committee, started the hearing by telling Scharf that the two CEOs who preceded him resigned shortly after testifying, a remark that elicited laughs in the room. Noting that he knew Scharf when the executive was CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y. said, “For the life of me, I don’t know why you took this job.”
Wells Fargo is an important financial institution that was badly managed but is undergoing a major overhaul, Scharf said. “People can trust Wells Fargo to do the right thing,” he told the committee.
Scharf’s efforts to rebuild the bank’s reputation became more difficult last week when the Financial Services Committee released a report, which was more than 100 pages long, that found that the bank repeatedly failed to live up to regulators’ demands that it repay consumers and didn’t aggressively address its cultural problems, despite public promises. Two of the bank’s board members resigned Sunday after the report showed that they had resisted becoming involved in addressing Wells Fargo’s problems.
The details in the report were disturbing and confirmed his conclusion that the bank had been poorly managed, said Scharf, who joined Wells Fargo in October after serving as CEO of Bank of New York Mellon and Visa.
“These matters describe deeply disturbing conduct that is utterly unacceptable and has no place in our company,” he told the committee. “We have not yet done what is necessary to address our shortcomings.
The bank is being reorganized and new leaders have been brought in, said Scharf, adding that he spends 75 percent to 80 percent of his time addressing Wells Fargo’s regulatory headaches rather than growing its business. “Simply said, we had a flawed business model in how the company was managed,” he said.
Among the country’s largest and most profitable banks, Wells Fargo has struggled to overcome a scandal involving fake accounts. That scandal ballooned as the bank admitted to other consumer abuses, including mistakenly foreclosing on hundreds of clients and repossessing the cars of thousands of others.
Last month, the bank reached a $3 billion settlement with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, acknowledging that for more than a decade, thousands of employees falsified records, forged signatures and misused customers’ personal information to meet unrealistic sales goals, opening millions of accounts that consumers didn’t want in the process.
Rep. Patrick T. McHenry of North Carolina, the ranking Republican on the committee, said that although Wells Fargo was “grossly mismanaged,” calls by some Democrats to break up the bank, which has nearly $2 trillion in assets, were ill-advised.
Two former Wells Fargo board members are scheduled to testify Wednesday, and several bank employees will testify later this month.
